The Fatal Mistake of the Con Monster Andrew Scheer
I always knew that Andrew Scheer is a Stephen Harper clone, with a Ted Bundy smile.
I knew he's so partisan he might as well be packing a knife, to jam into the back of Justin Trudeau.
I knew he's a religious fanatic who believes gay Canadians are "abhorrent" and that if he could he would jail women for having an abortion.
But who knew he's such a comedian?
For this is hilarious.
The leader of the Official Opposition is calling out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "mishandling" the North American Free Trade Agreement file, less than a month before negotiations with the U.S. and Mexico get underway.
They're not working hard enough on this NAFTA [file] and they're trying to confuse issues now. So I think they're mishandling the trade file."
Even if it's a Big Lie.
Trudeau couldn't be fighting harder for our country and its values.
And Scheer couldn't be more hypocritical.
After ordering Cons like Michelle Rempel and Peter Kent to trash talk their country to the Americans...
Even if it costs Canada tens of thousands of jobs.
But now the reviews are coming in, and Scheer and his Cons aren't laughing anymore.
For Postmedia's Jim Warren calls their disgraceful behaviour a cheap stunt.
Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel and Peter Kent last week attacked Justin Trudeau in the United States media in a pathetic, partisan attempt to score cheap political points in the next election.
Scheer needs to rein in his attack dogs, lest he wins the short term political battle while the people he is elected to serve lose the war.
The Star's Tim Harper calls that cheap stunt hypocritical.
One can disagree with the Conservative message on Khadr, but they certainly have the right to express it. At home.
Much more troubling than the message is the hypocrisy of a party which, while in government, all but accused opponents of high treason for doing just what they did last week.
While the CBC's Neil Macdonald detects the stench of treason.
The last thing we need is our politicians down in the U.S., whipping up even more ignorance and bile toward Canada among American conservatives.
The conservative American public, guided by a churlish, isolationist president, is looking for whipping boys and imagined foreign enemies at the moment.
They don't need encouraging by politicians who claim to speak for Canadians. Conservatives might try to keep in mind that it's supposed to be the Loyal Opposition.
Just like I do
And here's the best part: now, at last, the Cons have smelled their own foulness.
For they have dropped the Khadr settlement issue like a hot potato.
And replaced it with this campaign...
Where they use Trudeau Hate to beg for money.
As only they can.
And what that tells me is that the Cons have read their polls, and finally realized they have made a fatal mistake.
They have blown up their own bigot issue, and painted themselves as traitors.
Who would run to tell Trump that Justin Trudeau was a very bad boy, who pays terrorists to kill Americans.
Even if that monstrous Big Lie could cost Canadians hundreds of thousands of jobs, and throw families all over this country into poverty and despair.
Only the Harper/Scheer Cons could do something so cruel and so grubby, and we're going to make sure Canadians never forget that.
Never forget who were the ones who behaved like Canadians, and tried to save us from the maniac Trump.
And who were the ones who licked Trump like a lollipop, and tried to hurt their own people.
The ones who behaved like traitors...
Golly, how ironic eh?
The Cons thought the Khadr issue would destroy Justin Trudeau.
But instead it only reminded Canadians that they are still the Harper Party.
Just the latest version of this freak show...
The one that helped defeat them in the last election.
And will destroy them in the next one....
