Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Stephen Harper and the Treason of the Cons
When Stephen Harper stumbled into the night after his humiliating election defeat at the hands of Justin Trudeau, I thought it would be a long long time before we saw or heard from him again.
And for almost two years that seemed to be the case, as he kept a very low profile, or only came out after midnight.
But now the Omar Khadr settlement has roused him from his crypt.
And he's back and as ugly as ever.
Not just claiming he had nothing to do with the size of that settlement, which is both laughable and monstrous at the same time.
But also clearly demonstrating that he cares more about the hurt feelings of an American soldier, than he cares about the human rights of a young Canadian.
Upset about the Liberal government’s $10.5-million settlement with Khadr, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s predecessor picked up the phone Wednesday and called American soldier Layne Morris at his home in Utah.
Even though Harper tortured that child soldier for years, by keeping him in that hell hole called Guantanamo, instead of repatriating him like other countries did their prisoners.
And both Harper and Layne Morris seem to have conveniently forgotten what happened at Khadr's kangaroo trial.
Prosecutors said Khadr, who is now 21, was the only person alive at the compound (which had been hit by U.S. air strikes), and so was the only person who could have thrown the grenade that fatally wounded Speer.
On Monday, reporters attending the tribunal were handed a packet of pretrial motions by a spokesperson for the Office of Military Commissions, which included previously classified testimony by an unnamed witness who said Khadr wasn't the only living person at the scene, and may not even have been in a position to throw a grenade at all.
When the Pentagon mistakenly released information it was trying to cover-up, and surprised everyone including Layne Morris.
The revelation shocked a former Green Beret, who was blinded in one eye during that 2002 firefight. "Everyone had told me from the get-go that there was only one guy in there," Layne Morris told the Toronto Star from his Utah home.
And from the testimony of OC-1, the soldier who shot the wounded Khadr in the back, in what was clearly a war crime, one really has to wonder whether one can trust anything Morris says, when so much was covered up.
“He told the judge, the firefight is what he would refer to as a clusterfuck. He enters the compound, shoots one man in the head, sees Omar with his back to him and facing a wall – Omar is screaming from his injuries from the bombing – and OC-1 shoots him twice in the back. OC-1 then exits the alley. In doing so he hears a grenade being thrown. He does not see who threw it.
He (Morris) claimed he was partially blinded in one eye by shrapnel from the grenade which killed Speer even though he was airlifted out with a bleeding nose hours before Speer was killed. Morris retired at 40 and has since been a media favourite for providing testimony against Omar, a child and man he never met.
And when Morris accuses Justin Trudeau of treason.
“I don’t see this as anything but treason,” said Morris. “It’s something a traitor would do. As far as I am concerned, Prime Minister Trudeau should be charged.”
Even though Trudeau couldn't have acted in a more decent and Canadian manner.
“When governments violate Canadians’ fundamental rights, there have to be consequences and we hope that the message going forward to all future governments is: you can not ignore or be complicit in the violation of Canadians fundamental rights, regardless of what they did,” said Trudeau.
One also can't help but wonder whether by reaching out to stroke a man like Morris, Stephen Harper is the one who should be jailed for treason...
For putting the hurt feelings of Americans before the human rights of Canadians, and for having violated the laws of human decency over and over again.
And while we're at it, what are we supposed to do with the pseudo "progressives" who keep claiming that Trudeau is worse than Harper?
And by so doing are actively working to advance the interests of this sinister religious fanatic...
Even though Andrew Scheer is also more American than Canadian, and could very well turn out to be even worse than his mentor Harper.
Oh well, I'll deal with those Con collaborators when I return, and expose them for what they really are.
For what seems to be only too obvious from where I stand, is that Canada is in danger of sliding back into another Night of the Living Dead...
What the reaction to the Khadr settlement clearly demonstrates is the bestial nature of the Harper Party.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer immediately called the action "disgusting" and a "secret deal" — the latter, of course, playing to the rightist notion that hidden elites plan and plot behind our backs.
He also said, "This payout is a slap in the face to men and women in uniform who face incredible danger every day to keep us safe," when it has nothing whatsoever to do with our military and, if anything, in confirming the rule of law and human rights goes to the very heart of what our soldiers fight to maintain.
Which leads to the greater question of when did Canadian conservatism become this harsh, thoughtless, extreme and — well — American?
And with the next election campaign about to begin in the fall, I won't stand for that.
I know traitors when I see them, or smell them.
And this blog was, is, and will always be.
A proud voice of the Canadian Resistance...
