Monday, July 24, 2017
John Ibbitson's Obscene Ode to Andrew Scheer
I realize that the Globe writer John Ibbitson has written some rotten columns before, most of them in praise of Stephen Harper.
And I realize he works for a newspaper that somehow managed to endorse the Cons, if not Harper, in the last election.
Which was of course somewhere between absurdity, and insanity.
And after the way Harper and his foul Cons raped this country during the Decade of Darkness, was totally disgusting.
But Ibbitson's last two columns, the most recent in praise of Andrew Scheer, are just as absurd, and just as morally depraved.
For first he set the table with a column last Wednesday, that claimed that the Khadr settlement is to Justin Trudeau what the census was to Harper.
The Omar Khadr affair is for the Trudeau government what the census scandal was for the Harper government: a midsummer meltdown that permanently taints the reputation of the prime minister.
When the census story broke in 2010, the Liberals painted Mr. Harper as a philistine prepared to destroy knowledge for the sake of a blinkered ideology. Similarly, the Conservatives are using the Khadr settlement to paint Mr. Trudeau as not only soft on terrorists, but willing to pander to one. The census charge stuck to Mr. Harper, and the Khadr charge will likely stick to Mr. Trudeau.
Which is absolutely outrageous, for the two situations are not even remotely comparable.
Stephen Harper's bizarre decision to gut the census was one of the most deranged and disturbing acts in modern Canadian history...
The act of a mad man, who wiped our part of our history, and would have left Canadians stumbling around in the evil darkness of his monstrous Harperland...
While Justin Trudeau was just trying to close a very dark chapter in our history, where the human rights of a young Canadian were violated over and over again by his own government.
It was the right and Canadian thing to do, and to suggest that Canadians will hold that against him is to suggest that most of them are as dumb and as bigoted as the Cons.
And as I have pointed out before, that flies in the face of reality.
We have news of a new poll this morning that may come as a surprise. A large-sample online survey by Abacus Data, conducted entirely after news leaked of the Trudeau government’s $10.5 million settlement and apology to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr, shows voter support for the Liberals holding steady at 43 per cent.
That’s the same level of support Abacus found for the Liberals in May, and three points higher than the party scored in the 2015 federal election.
And is no doubt news to Justin Trudeau...
But if that first Ibbitson column was absurd, his most recent one is even worse.
Andrew Scheer has a decent chance of one day becoming prime minister, if he continues to display the political smarts of the past few days. Opposition parties can self-immolate before getting a chance to seriously challenge a government. But the new Conservative Leader is displaying good sense in handling his early challenges.
Stephen Harper’s heir appears to have inherited his predecessor’s good judgment, which should help him in rebuilding the Conservative coalition.
For anyone who suggests that Scheer is being "politically smart" by giving the Charter of Rights the finger, and stirring up anti-Muslim bigotry.
Or suggests that trash talking their country in Trump's America, for crass political purposes isn't being controversial...
Even though that could cost Canada tens of thousands of NAFTA jobs, must be out of their minds, or a traitor.
And anyone who suggests that Harper had "good judgement," must be as crazy as he was, or a low Con stooge.
You know, about a year ago I wrote a post about Ibbitson's new book on Harper.
I quoted what Bob Rae had to say about the book and its author.
The “Harper revolution” is permanent and can never be undone. For all his flaws, we are told, his successes and achievements justify the ruthless means. Ibbitson is a fan of the core of the Harper agenda and so attempts to put the most positive gloss on its shortcomings. He is a sophisticated and intelligent cheerleader.
And it only confirmed what I have always believed: Ibbitson was, is, and will always be a pathetic Harper groupie...
And that's probably why he likes Scheer so much.
Because he knows another Harper when he sees one.
Just like I do...
And this is the bottom line: Andrew Scheer is a sinister religious fanatic, and a clear and present danger to our human rights and our democracy.
And we will not be safe, or free from Harper's foul legacy, until him and his treasonous Cons are exposed for who they are.
And destroyed in the next election...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, John Ibbitson, Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment