Monday, August 29, 2022

The Abominable Cowardice of Pierre Poilievre

I have rarely seen a video that disturbed me more than the one of the Con ape Elliot McDavid going after Chrystia Freeland.

I have always hated bullies, and McDavid's loud and vulgar misogyny made it even harder to watch.

But what I thought was even more disgusting was the way the apeman and his ape wife reacted after the attack.

As you can see in this slightly longer video than the one I ran in my last post.

Can you believe that? The Con apeman and his rube Jane CONGRATULATED themselves for acting like cowardly thugs. 

McDavid even said that bullying Freeland got him so excited he was VIBRATING!!!

*Shudder*

And if all of that isn't disgusting enough, then there's Poilievre's refusal to condemn the cowardly assault.

Two full days after it happened, this is all he could come up with, a short video clip where HE plays the victim.

As only a cowardly Con could.

It's simply pathetic. 

He couldn't do the right and decent thing because he's scared stiff that denouncing McDavid, and standing up for Freeland, would mean the end of his political career. 

Although there also seems to be a personal connection...

Where Poilievre and McDavid meet and um... vibrate together.

Which although it's revolting, shouldn't surprise anyone. Not when Poilievre has been attracted to far-right extremists ever since he was a boy. 

Here he is while still in high school, demanding that the CPP be killed, and that everybody should be forced to buy private insurance.

Great eh?

So when the convoy terrorists came to town he was only too happy to join them, while trying to bamboozle us into believing that he is not a terrorist sympathizer.


But it's not going to work

Poilievre and his bestial Cons have been rage farming for too long.

memeditorialist

It's all they know. 

They will never change.

But the decent people of Canada have had enough of that sleazy Con cult poisoning our Canada.

And they will make sure they never govern this country again...

