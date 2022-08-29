The Abominable Cowardice of Pierre Poilievre

I have rarely seen a video that disturbed me more than the one of the Con ape Elliot McDavid going after Chrystia Freeland.
I have always hated bullies, and McDavid's loud and vulgar misogyny made it even harder to watch.
But what I thought was even more disgusting was the way the apeman and his ape wife reacted after the attack.
As you can see in this slightly longer video than the one I ran in my last post.
Can you believe that? The Con apeman and his rube Jane CONGRATULATED themselves for acting like cowardly thugs.
You don't have to like someone's politics. You don't have to vote for them. But these two individuals went to Grande Prarie city hall and waited for Freeland just to yell at her. You're not a patriot. You are coward that thinks he did something. Also, put a better shirt on. pic.twitter.com/lDyYfg7Y2I— JB 🍁 (@sheepkingjb) August 27, 2022
McDavid even said that bullying Freeland got him so excited he was VIBRATING!!!
*Shudder*
And if all of that isn't disgusting enough, then there's Poilievre's refusal to condemn the cowardly assault.
Two full days after it happened, this is all he could come up with, a short video clip where HE plays the victim.
As only a cowardly Con could.
I asked @PierrePoilievre for his response to @cafreeland being verbally accosted and threatened in Grande Prairie. More tonight from his visit to Vancouver Island on @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/NTWqB5wUfq— Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) August 28, 2022
It's simply pathetic.
Although there also seems to be a personal connection...
Where Poilievre and McDavid meet and um... vibrate together.
Which although it's revolting, shouldn't surprise anyone. Not when Poilievre has been attracted to far-right extremists ever since he was a boy.
Here he is while still in high school, demanding that the CPP be killed, and that everybody should be forced to buy private insurance.
Great eh?
Do you remember when @PierrePoilievre called the Canadian Pension Plan the "bamboozlement known as the CPP"? We do. He instead advocated for forcing people to pay into private RRSPs. See Calgary Herald, 25 Apr '97. #cdnpoli #cpcldr #CPC #CryptoIsJustHisLatestBadIdea pic.twitter.com/vkDiA0qyFP— Dorkchester Review (@DorkchesterRev) August 25, 2022
Poilievre and his bestial Cons have been rage farming for too long.
It's all they know.
They will never change.
But the decent people of Canada have had enough of that sleazy Con cult poisoning our Canada.
And they will make sure they never govern this country again...
