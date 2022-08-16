Pierre Poilievre and the Road To Oblivion

As soon as the Con leadership race began Pierre Poilievre came charging out, determined to leave his opponents in the dust.
Or drive them off the road.
He got big crowds at some rallies, he promised them all kind of crazy things AND the head of Justin Trudeau.
And with less than a month to go he's still pedalling furiously.
But now he's not going anywhere.
Can you believe that? He's now pedalling an exercise bike, on the street, while peddling the same Con baloney.
But who can be surprised? His campaign is stalled. He'll peddle anything until he can't anymore.
The excitement is gone. He's not attracting the big crowds he used to get.
And even the media isn't giving him a pass any longer.
Michael Harris calls him a symptom of the Conservatives' sickness.
The Conservatives are still the party of “Make Harperism Great Again.” Instead of taking the rejections of 2015, 2019 and 2021 as signs of the urgent need to reconstruct a party that had grown authoritarian, undemocratic and out of touch, they have doubled down on the policies that have turned them into the perpetual opposition, including fossil fuel worship, environmental myopia, anti-democratic practices and dismissiveness towards Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
He reminds readers that the ghastly Polyfilla blew Harper like a trumpet.
Poilievre was Harper’s personal attack chihuahua in the House of Commons, a job he pursued with such alacrity that he elbowed his way into cabinet as minister of state for democratic reform. In that capacity, he produced legislation that actually made it harder to vote.
Which makes his claim that he wants to restore our freedom just a sinister joke, and like everything else in his fascist platform won't stand the test of time.
Once Poilievre has to speak to a national audience, his messages — Trudeau-bashing, threatening to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada, and hailing cryptocurrency as the answer to inflation — will draw more laughs than votes.
Harris also reminds us what Warren Kinsella once had to say about Poilievre, when he called him:
“One of the most despicable, loathsome politicians to ever grace the national stage. He is pestilence made flesh.”
This may be, in the end, where he would take the Conservative Party: not far right, but far out.
And let's face it, Kinsella should know.
But it is Andrew Coyne who has just delivered the most devastating blow, by looking at where Poilievre may take his monstrous Cons.
Poor judgment, moral recklessness, bottomless opportunism: These aren’t policy positions, something you can moderate or explain away or wriggle out of. They’re attributes. They stick. That is increasingly the dividing line in American politics – not left versus right, but character and judgment versus their opposites. The party that is about to elect Mr. Poilievre – the party that, with the help of hundreds of thousands of new recruits, he has done much to create – looks likely to entrench the same cleavage in Canada.
And as if to prove him right, this is how Poilievre responded:
As befits the leader of the Convoy Party.
He just doesn't get it. He thinks that will make him more popular instead of making him look even more like a terrorist sympathizer.
But he's on the road to oblivion, and his Cons are on the verge of falling apart.
Soon they'll be squealing like hogs.
And when the next general election campaign finally gets underway.
Justin Trudeau, the man Poilievre tried to destroy, is going to destroy them all....
