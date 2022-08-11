How Many Lives Is Pierre Poilievre Prepared to Sacrifice?

In my last post I wrote about reports that Pierre Poilievre is slowly but surely losing his marbles.
The news that Stephen Harper's endorsement had done him more harm than good has apparently pushed him over the deep end.
He can't believe that his Big Daddy could let him down so badly, after all his faithful years of service.
And then there's that other question, that sooner or later will come back to haunt him.
The question of how many Canadians might have died, and how many more will die, because Poilievre convinced them not to get vaccinated.
For crass political purposes.
Just so he could pleasure the sicko members of his Convoy Party.
But there will be a price to pay for his depraved behaviour.
For as even as one of his most faithful media cheerleaders John Ibbitson points out, Poilievre's war on vaccine mandates doesn't reconcile with the public harm it would cause.
Pierre Poilievre, who is likely to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates, going so far as to introduce a private-member’s bill that would prohibit them at the federal level. He has yet to explain how he can reconcile that position with the public harm such a policy could cause.
Even though vaccine hesitancy threatens us all.
The World Health Organization declared in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, that vaccine hesitancy was one of the top 10 threats to global public health.And with polio and other childhood diseases threatening to rear their ugly head again, what Poilievre is doing can only be called CRIMINAL.
About one in seven Canadians polled said a Poilievre victory would make them more likely to vote Conservative in the next election, with only a small fraction more saying the same of a Charest victory.
However, more than one in four people polled said a Poilievre victory would make them less likely to vote Conservative, compared with one in five who said that about Charest.
Meanwhile, Pierre Polio is bloviating about the supposed "bombshell" (which isn't really one at all), reported today in bad faith by the notoriously clickbaitish ToryStar, about the "potential for a breakthrough" with the clownvoy thugs. The headline leaves out the fact that it ultimately failed, because 1) you don't negotiate with terrorists, and 2) their ultimate goal was to oust Trudeau by any means necessary and claim themselves as the government. The only "breakthrough" would have involved his head on a platter, and obviously that is not a "peaceful solution."
Actual journalists, meanwhile (not to be confused with insular and privileged hack pundits) are receiving death threats from far-right lunatics if they dare report honestly on Pierre Polio's motivations or that of his cult of idiots -- and most of the targets are women and/or visible minorities. Pierre Polio is a thanatophile: that is, one who exalts death for entertainment or pleasure. Whether it's courting anti-vaxers, or encouraging violent threats to a free press, or stochastically goading the next sausage maker Oswald LARPer to take aim at the PM, Pierre Polio has become death, destroyer of worlds.
But of course he's not alone: he is joined in his quest by a shameless cabal of "resistance" premiers, who are selling off Canadian healthcare to the highest bidder and branding it "innovation" or "finding efficiencies". Conservatism writ large is all about FREEDUM! to choose hate and wanton destruction, either to line one's pockets or retaliate against anyone who gets in one's way. Cruelty Party of Canada is what they should be called. A writer for The Atlantic summed up the MAGA mentality as thus: the cruelty is the point.
