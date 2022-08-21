The Day Pierre Poilievre Showed Us Who He Really Is

Pierre Poilievre has been making a lot of kooky videos recently, that are both deeply disturbing, and strangely enough also hilarious.
Like the latest one where he compares our banking system to a parking meter, that is always stealing our money.
Or the one where he looks like he's about to make love to a piece of wood. *Shudder.*
But don't be fooled, he's no comedian.
For Poilievre's decision to welcome the far-right wing truckers to Ottawa with open arms, has just blown up in his face.
Now that we know that some of the truckers he coddled, could be potentially dangerous terrorists.
The Ottawa convoy occupation served as a breeding ground for “violent extremists” looking to recruit and radicalize convoy supporters, according to a newly disclosed internal intelligence report from a Canadian counterterrorism organization.
“Violent extremists who support or are attending the protests include a range of IMVE adherents including white nationalists, accelerationists, separatists, radical libertarians, conspiracy theorists and others who justify violence to achieve ideological objectives.”
Poilievre needs to explain why his hatred for Justin Trudeau caused him to not only support the convoy thugs, but bring them coffee and donuts.
So does Candy Bergen who took her love for the hairy honkers to obscene lengths...
By practically throwing herself at them.
And as for the Con claim that Justin Trudeau jumped the gun on invoking the Emergencies Act that's also wrong.
The former chair of the Ottawa police board says she was not aware of any negotiations that could have ended the so-called “Freedom Convoy” occupation around Parliament Hill last winter, and that the federal government was right to invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with the crisis.
In an interview with the Star on Thursday, Diane Deans — who was chair of the city’s police board at the time — said she was surprised by the reported reference to a potential breakthrough with Ottawa protesters.
Deans said the only talks she knew about were “very targeted” negotiations between the city and protest organizers to accomplish one goal: move protesters’ vehicles out of residential areas and closer to Parliament Hill.
“I never understood those discussions to be about ending the protests,” Deans said, arguing the movement of vehicles should not have deterred the federal government from invoking the Emergencies Act.
And the Con claims to the contrary are just more evidence that they are now the Convoy Party
I don't know if the grubby Poilievre will end up in a place where he truly belongs...But one thing is for sure.
He has shown us who he is, and what he might do to Canada.
And he will never, ever, ever, be Prime Minister...
1 comment:
Arrrrgh! I wish people would stop calling White Supremists "White Nationalists". It diminishes the seriousness of their hateful ideology.
First of all, being white is not a nationality. I am white and I do not belong to a white nation.
Second, I am a Canadian nationalist, which means I love my country and take great pride in it. However, that does not mean I believe all other countries and their citizens are inferior to Canada and me and that I do not have to take into account their feelings, beliefs, and values. Or worse yet, that all other countries should be either enslaved or eliminated from the planet.
White Supremists firmly believe that straight Christian whites are superior to everybody else. They hate my Jewish wife as much as they hate a Muslim Arab or a black man or a gay person. History has demonstrated that people who adhere to this ideology can and will participate or at least stand aside while non-Christian whites and others are persecuted and sometimes executed for not being one of them.
Stop diminishing that fact by providing them with the cover of the relatively innocuous title of "nationalist".
Note Simon that I know you did not do that but I find it disheartening when official government agencies use that term instead of the correct one.
Post a Comment