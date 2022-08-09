Is Pierre Poilievre Finally Losing His Marbles?

Like the one where he appeared to make love to a piece of wood, slobbering all over it like he wanted to mount it.
Or the the one where he visited a small nightclub and managed to make it look like a mini version of Dracula's castle.
But his latest video has a lot of people wondering whether the ghastly Con is losing his marbles.
Why are so many Canadians laughing at him?
More seriously, why is he attacking the Trudeau family, again, for daring to take a vacation?
DON’T BOTHER CHECKING pic.twitter.com/7WqmSxoXBF— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) August 7, 2022
Will he not rest until they're all dead?
And lastly but definitely not leastly, why is he demanding that the carbon tax be axed?
Even as temperatures soar all over the world. And even though the carbon tax is the best tool we presently have to fight climate change.
Before it torches the planet beyond recognition...
It's all so deeply disturbing, it really makes me wonder how can even DREAM of being Prime Minister?
When he's not only such a kook, he's so terribly mediocre.
But the good news is that a growing number of Cons are now wondering the same thing.
For remember when Poilievre got so excited when his Big Daddy Stephen Harper endorsed him...
Well now that excitement has suddenly deflated KABOOM!!!!!
After the poor little Pee Pee discovered that gold plated endorsement was worth practically nothing.
Stephen Harper’s endorsement of Pierre Poilievre for the Conservative Party leadership may have soured some voters on the Ottawa MP, a new poll suggests.
A new Nanos Research poll commissioned by The Globe and Mail says that Canadians are more than two times more likely to say Mr. Harper’s endorsement has given them a more negative impression of Mr. Poilievre than a more positive impression.
And goodness knows that must have been painful...
But not as painful as that Gary Mason story I wrote about the other day, which takes aim at Poilievre for fanning the fires of hatred.Mr. Poilievre has blamed Justin Trudeau for almost every problem conceivable to man. He has blamed him for high gas prices, high housing costs, high grocery bills, even calling it “Justinflation.” He has blamed him for a lack of jobs and for spying on people. He’s blamed him for COVID-19 lockdowns and the carnage at our airports. Essentially, he has given people fodder to be really angry with the Prime Minister, even if the issues aren’t necessarily exclusively his fault.
So I have to fly with a mask on, Justin McFuck Face and his brood do not?
Yeah, that’s why people hate him, his hypocrisy more than anything else.
That Skippy video's gotta be one of the worst I've seen from any politician. What a condescending little prick! I turned it off after he started pretended to be concerned for "the aforementioned impoverished Canadians." Since when has a Con leader given a rat's ass for "impoverished Canadians," aforementioned or not? The man's a complete phoney.
Hi anon@4:31 PM….like so many Cons you are not just vulgar, and totally devoid of class, you’re also deplorably ignorant. First of all there’s no evidence that the PM and his entourage weren’t wearing masks on the plane. And secondly Costa Rica has no mask requirements, so there was no need to keep them on when they left the plane. Thirdly, according to the latest Nanos poll that I included for your benefit, Trudeau is the most popular leader by far. So instead of sticking pins in his doll, I suggest you start sticking them in yourself, for the next three years are going to be very painful for you hatemongering Cons…..
Hi anon@6:23PM….I agree, I can’t remember a worse political video. And you’re right having that ghastly Con claim that he cares about impoverished Canadians Is absolutely obscene, coming from a millionaire who has never shown any consideration for poor people, and in fact has gone out of his way to make their lives more miserable, by opposing any plans to provide them with relief. He didn’t want Canadians to get the CERB payments, and like his evil master Harper, he believes that welfare payments are charity.
If the Cons had been governing the country during the pandemic, tens of thousands of Canadians would have gone to bed hungry every night, and many would have died. The Cons are like a cancer on this country, and we can’t do enough to destroy them….
There is a requirement to travel on aircraft, especially CAF, with a mask.
He didn’t. He doesn’t. And he is playing his supporters for rubes.
Might want to check some other polls over the popularity of ‘Big Red’. Juststain isn’t going to win on his on own.
hi anon@7:03 PM….How do you know that he didn’t wear a mask on the plane? Are you clairvoyant? Or are you just another desperate Con trying to find something, anything, to try to slime Trudeau.? But it’s not working. Even Cons took one look at Harper and stampeded for the exits. And with a leader as weird as Ratface Poilievre you Cons won’t stand a chance when the election campaign begins in earnest. You need to prepare yourselves, and stop living in your cult cave, for if you don’t I fear for your mental health, when your Cons are crushed like cockroaches…..
