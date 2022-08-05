Pierre Poilievre and the Deadly Terrorist Threat

I call them the toxic Trudeau haters, and have long warned that unless these ugly Cons are brought under control they could set this country on fire.
Only to be shocked by the indifference of so many Canadians, and the media's failure to recognize the danger and expose those would be domestic terrorists.
So you can imagine how happy I am to see one reporter, Gary Mason, sound the alarm.
Warn of the dangerous rage sweeping across our country.
This country appears to have gone mad – a portion of it, at least.
And I don’t mean that these people are no longer in control of their faculties. I mean literally consumed by anger. And much of it seems directed at our public figures, particularly politicians, and more specifically Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
And denounce the outrageous way the Con mob is threatening our Prime Minister.
I can’t remember a Canadian political figure who has been the object of more visible vitriol than Mr. Trudeau. The National Post reported in June that the Prime Minister had 59 threats made against him during the 40-day federal election in 2019. It didn’t get much better in 2021, where he was regularly met on the campaign trail with braying mobs screaming death threats and obscenities at him, and, in one case, where he was pelted by small rocks. And earlier this year, he cancelled a planned in-person appearance at a fundraiser in Surrey, B.C., because of aggressive protesters.
I am also particularly pleased that while Mason rightfully blames the toxic influence of social media.
Social media and the internet broadly have become cesspools of hate, and when you wallow in such toxic waters it is easy to become intoxicated by anger and bitterness. People feed off of one another, too, so it doesn’t take long before you have a mob organizing to disrupt one of the Prime Minister’s public appearances, or to occupy the nation’s capital as the so-called freedom convoy did earlier this year.
He also points the finger straight at Pierre Poilievre, and his twin monkeys of anger and hate.
He has been a federal cabinet minister. He is not some random dude on the internet. When he talks, people listen, and lately, they have been listening in droves to the man.
Yet in videos and speeches, Mr. Poilievre has blamed Justin Trudeau for almost every problem conceivable to man. He has blamed him for high gas prices, high housing costs, high grocery bills, even calling it “Justinflation.” He has blamed him for a lack of jobs and for spying on people. He’s blamed him for COVID-19 lockdowns and the carnage at our airports.
Essentially, he has given people fodder to be really angry with the Prime Minister, even if the issues aren’t necessarily exclusively his fault. He’s surely convinced many of them that whatever problems they have are Mr. Trudeau’s responsibility – that he alone is to blame for the fact their lives are miserable. In that framing, why wouldn’t they be enraged?
For nobody spews more hatred at Justin Trudeau on a daily basis, and for no good reason, than does that convoy terrorist sympathizer.
Who was still sucking up to them this morning...
In today’s highly charged world, that is a dangerous game. Leadership should be about easing people’s rage, not feeding it – especially since one day, it could well come at a horrible cost.
You know, I don't know whether Poilievre even knows what he is doing. He is such an obvious psychopath he may not be capable of understanding where he is taking this country.
And even if he did who could trust anything he said...
But one thing is for sure, he is a man without a moral compass.
He is unfit to even dream of being Prime Minister.
And the decent people of this country will make damn sure he doesn't...
1 comment:
I'm glad to see you calling this terrorism. The Conservative Party and its proxies - the Rebel, Canada Proud, Ontario Proud, the Freedumb Convoy and TUPOC - are practicing stochastic terrorism. That is "the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted."
In the past couple of days, some loon drove an amphibious tour bus into the fence of the PM's unoccupied official residence at 24 Sussex. This came hours after another whacko rammed his vehicle into the front gates of Parliament Hill. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in either incident.
The media needs to be a lot more forceful in investigating and calling out stochastic terrorism, before someone gets hurt. When that happens, expect everyone responsible to go, "dont blame us, it's free speech."
Post a Comment