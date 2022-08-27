Pierre Poilievre and his Trailer Park Gang

It's hard to know how desperate Pierre Poilievre must be after all the mistakes his sordid campaign has made recently.
But judging from the panicked state of his advisers, and the kooky videos he's putting out, he must finally have realized that he might win the Con leadership race, but he will never be Prime Minister.
For this video is truly desperate.
Breakfast with Justin. https://t.co/iLY4vGFNvT pic.twitter.com/5tsch5CB6l— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 21, 2022
Can you believe that?
He pretends he is having breakfast with Justin Trudeau, blames him for everything, while sloshing his coffee around in a revolting manner, and talking with his mouth full.
Disgusting.
But then so is this from his wife Anaida...
Can you believe that? She's all but accusing the Prime Minister of being a pedophile, in a depraved drive by smear that shocked most decent Canadians.
And caused a firestorm on Twitter:
But of course both Poilievre's video, and his wife's porno tweet, were designed to try to deflect attention away from this picture of him consorting with the far-right extremist Jeremy MacKenzie.
And try to make Canadians believe that Poilievre is not a wannabe terrorist sympathizer.
Which won't be easy considering the company MacKenzie keeps, with the Diagolon terrorist movement he founded.
That's him on the left kneeling next to the terrorist flag.
Or the company Poilievre likes to keep...
But beyond the far right extremists he likes to consort with, there is the question of the man himself.
The question of whether he looks and behaves like a Canadian Prime Minister should.
And whether him and his wife Anaida a.k.a La Bomba are fit to live in 24 Sussex Drive.
And surely the answer must be no, this country deserves better than trailer trash like them.
Who would stir up hatred against the Trudeau government, even if that means encouraging Con trailer trash to threaten and attack them.
And it looks like most Canadians agree, for if Poilievre and his Convoy Party were hoping his sleazy summer campaign would give them a boost in the polls, they must be very disappointed.
“Chrystia! What the fuck are you doing in Alberta?!” A warm Alberta welcome for Chrystia Freeland. pic.twitter.com/H40J3hRcOE— Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) August 27, 2022
Poilievre may have captured the hearts and minds of hopeful Conservatives, but there is so far no indication his camp has grown the party base in regions where it desperately needs to grow.
For as Phillipe Fournier suggests, rather than inspiring Canadians, Poilievre's campaign may be turning them off.
It’s possible Poilievre’s toxicity to a large chunk of the electorate may be making the Conservatives even more unelectable to national voters. This would give the Liberals default popular support simply for serving as a last defense against a Poilievre-led government.
Which as Andrew Perez suggests, could be fatal for him and his Convoy Party.
The stakes could not be higher for today’s Conservative Party. It’s likely a Poilievre victory will reinvigorate Trudeau, potentially extending his political lifespan through one more election cycle. If Trudeau’s Liberals are able to defeat the CPC for a fourth consecutive time, the brutal electoral aftermath could send shockwaves through the CPC, fracturing it beyond repair.
And what more could we ask for?
Poilievre and La Bomba are helping to kill their own party.
While Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie show us that manners and class still matter.
How lucky we are.
Have a great weekend everybody...
