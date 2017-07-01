Will Donald Trump Now Be Charged With Extortion?

In my last post I told you what I thought about Donald Trump's depraved assault on the two hosts of the Morning Joe show.
And I said it only proves that you can't put lipstick on an orange hog.
But now it seems I might have been too soft on Trump.
For here he comes again exposing his inner pervert.
And his inner mobster...
After allegedly threatening to have his friends at the National Inquirer go after the two hosts, unless they kissed his big orange ass.
Perhaps the most striking part of the two hosts’ pushback was their claim that the White House tried to leverage a planned article in The National Enquirer to get them to apologize to the president for their comments about him.
Mr. Scarborough said they were repeatedly told that if they called the president and apologized for their coverage, Mr. Trump would intervene on their behalf. “We ignored their desperate pleas,” they wrote.
Which unfortunately for Trump and his mob, could be interpreted as extortion.
Whether they realized it or not, Scarborough and Brzezinski were accusing the president and his aides of committing an action that might have been a crime. Several attorneys say the White House officials who called Scarborough to convey the threat—and Trump himself—might have broken a federal extortion law, as well as a blackmail law and a New York state law against extortion or coercion. This episode may be far more serious than yet another Trump Twitter feud.
And trigger yet another FBI investigation. Or attract the attention of the special counsel Robert Mueller...
“If these are the facts, you have the president of the United States colluding with a newspaper based in Florida and its owner to make certain things happen with a threat. It is a strong possibility that an extortion case can be made, and also a conspiracy case should be looked at. Here was a threat: You kiss the brass ring or you are exposed. I would hope the FBI would get involved.”
Which Trump the maniac will first deny, and then call "fake news" as he has all his other scandals.
Hoping he can fool people into believing that words have no meaning...
But sadly for Trump, words do have meaning. And every dirty word will be used against him one day.
You know, Stephen Colbert said the other night that Trump has already gone so low he's floating just a few feet off the bottom of the Marianas Trench, in the deepest part of the ocean.
But I prefer to think of him as thrashing around in a pool of his own excrement...
And I still believe what I said in my last post.
Give him enough rope.
And that orange hog will
No comments:
Post a Comment