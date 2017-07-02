Now Donald Trump Is Accused of Threatening The Media

In my last post I looked at Trump's frenzied assault on the media. And I wondered whether he was crazy or evil.
Well now we know that he is both.
After he posted this deranged tweet.
July 2, 2017Because now he's been accused of encouraging attacks on journalists.
Donald Trump was on Sunday accused of encouraging his supporters to attack journalists, after he tweeted a video of himself at a pro-wrestling event throwing to the floor a man with a CNN logo for a head.
In its statement on Sunday, CNN said: “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.
“Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his healthcare bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”
And really what more can you say except is THIS a president?
And of course, how soon can he be removed from office?
And sent to the place he truly belongs...
