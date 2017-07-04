Tuesday, July 04, 2017
My Fabulous Canada Day Long Weekend
Well I must say my Canada 150 long weekend was about 150% better than I had hoped it would be.
The music and the fireworks were amazing. Some friends from Montreal were staying with me, so I was able to party in both official languages.
And for the first time I felt that our other founding nations were being recognized at last.
By a prime minister so much better than the monster Stephen Harper.
Who would have had the teepee flattened, the native demonstrators arrested. And would have used the occasion to portray himself as a Great Military Leader, who alone could restore law and order, and save us from the Muslim Menace.
The Canada 150 party would have looked more like a cross between a Nuremberg rally and the War of 1812...
Instead, Harper was no doubt VERY unhappy to see Justin Trudeau presiding over HIS party.
And no doubt very bitter...
While in the place where I live, it was a beautiful sunny day, and very red and white and happy, and peaceful. You know, very Canadian.
And the star of the show was that big yellow duck...
That was cheered as a little tug towed it away from the place where it had been moored.
And where it was visited by so many people, it apparently more than paid for the money that was spent to rent it.
As well as proving, contrary to some reports, that Canadians DO like to have fun.
As I imagine did those who gathered at the legendary corner of Portage and Main in Winnipeg, to create this spectacular living Maple Leaf...
Because it was brilliant, and you can't get more Canadian than that eh?
And in the same spirit, I thought this song by the Dream Team Canada Singers managed to celebrate our young country in the proud but not militaristic way, that I like to think makes us Canadians not Americans.
As for me, I was hoping to make a fantastic video of the fireworks being fired off a large barge in the bay. My tribute to Canada's Big Birthday.
But due to excessive partying, for which I blame my Montreal friends AND Donald Trump, I had trouble remembering where I had stored my camera, and only got the last thirty seconds...
But that's the best part isn't it?
And what a wonderful way to celebrate a country, that deserves to be celebrated, for at the very least remaining a reasonably sane peaceful place in a world growing crazier and more violent by the day.
Let's see how much better, and fairer, and more inclusive we can make it.
And remember, next July 1 we get to raise this flag too...
And won't THAT be something to celebrate?
My beautiful Canada, how lucky we are to live here.
Let's never let the Cons damage it again.
And let's never take what we have for granted...
