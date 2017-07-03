Justin Trudeau and the Absurd Alberta Kerfuffle

I thought Justin Trudeau did a great job of presiding over the Canada Day festivities in Ottawa, as well as representing the spirit of the new generation.
But as you probably know, he made a small mistake.
To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a speech to a cheering crowd in Ottawa Saturday, highlighting the diversity and kinship of all the provinces and territories. However, he failed to mention one major Canadian province in his speech — Alberta.
And even though he quickly apologized, the ghastly Cons and other Trudeau haters in this country tried to turn it into a big deal.
With the grubby Jason Kenney trying to make it sound like Trudeau had deliberately ignored the cowboy province.
And all but inciting other Albertans to attack Trudeau and his family as only they can...
While Michelle Rempel was quick to jump on the chuckwagon, or the bandwagon.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel, who represents a Calgary riding, wasted little time seizing the moment.
"On the day we celebrate unity, on the day we celebrate the things that make us better because we're a strong and united country, he forgot our province," Rempel says a video she posted to Facebook.
"You know what? I don't care what political stripe you are, I don't care how you vote. At the end of the day, if we're going to celebrate the things that unite us, we cannot forget this province."
In a desperate attempt to let Canadians know that she's still around...
And hasn't drunk herself silly, after her leadership ambitions went absolutely nowhere.
But at least Rempel, Kenney, and all the other ugly Albertans had some reason to feel ignored.
If NOT to cry like babies. WAAAAAAH !!!
Especially since their Great Leader Stephen Harper ignored every province but Alberta for almost ten long years...
But what can explain this absurd tweet from Ontario's Con clown Lisa Raitt?
So I hear @JustinTrudeau forgot to mention the province of Alberta. Well played Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/BS5n3l3TlQ— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) July 1, 2017
When she is the last person to attack anyone for something they said or didn't say, after having famously declared that "cancer is sexy."
Cancer survivors and their supporters say they're astounded Natural Resources Minister Lisa Raitt would describe the shortage of isotopes used in cancer tests as a "sexy" issue.
They are demanding she either resign – or be fired – for making what they describe as a cold, selfish political calculation that involves people who are suffering.
Has she no shame, and when is she planning to stick HER head into a bee hive?
But yes, aren't those Trudeau haters pathetic?
They tried to ruin Canada's birthday with their cheap partisan politics.
They really are the scum of the earth.
And my beautiful Canada does NOT include them...
No comments:
Post a Comment