Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The Hijab Girl and the Bigot Cons
By now I'm sure most of you have heard the story of the 11-year-old Muslim girl in Toronto who claimed a bigot had attacked her.
And how that turned out not to be true. Just a child's make believe story.
Like many Canadians I was relieved the attack didn't happen, and both disappointed and mildly annoyed that the girl lied.
But she is just a child, and what really disgusts me is the way the Cons and other right-wing scum are blowing up this story for the lowest of reasons.
And using it to attack the girl, her mother, other Muslims, and even Justin Trudeau.
Like the grotesque professional bigot Ezra Levant who is demanding that the child's mother be charged as well as asking for an absurd apology.
I want an apology from the Islamophile politicians, and media, who were so quick to believe this obviously fake story, and smear Canadians.
I want an apology and an explanation from the school board and the police for permitting this bizarre exploitation of this child for PR purposes.
But mainly, I want the mother charged.
When he is the one who should apologize, for using the incident as just another fund raising opportunity.
And if anybody is charged Levant should be the one, for promoting Islamophobia at a time when hate crimes targeting Muslims in this country have more more than tripled in the last few years.
And include that murderous assault on a Quebec City mosque almost a year ago, that killed six worshippers and wounded nineteen others...
The murderous assault that Levant and his gang tried to make us believe for the longest time, was carried out by a Muslim instead of an Islamophobic bigot like him.
Which just happens to be another good reason to ask Andrew Scheer to explain why he hired Hamish Marshall, the co-founder of the filthy hate mongering Rebel, to be the Cons new campaign manager.
What was he thinking? And when does he plan to fire him?
Before Canadians start calling the Cons the Rebel Party.
But sadly it's not just Scheer and Levant who have been playing bigot games or making idiots out of themselves.
Some progressive snowflakes have been wringing their hands, and claiming that the lies of a child have hurt the struggle against hate. Which is also nonsense.
The war against bigotry will continue until the last Con bigot is defeated.
One Nazi is enough...
In the name of our glorious dead, we will not allow the same horror to happen here...
And of course, if there is any justice, Ezra Levant, the professional bigot.
Will one day be sent to the place where he belongs...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigots, Ezra Levant, Hamish Marshall, Islamophobia, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment