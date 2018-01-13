Saturday, January 13, 2018
Is Andrew "Mr Baloney" Scheer Trying to Scuttle the NAFTA Negotiations Again?
I always thought it was too good to be true. Andrew Scheer offering to help the Liberal government defend NAFTA from Donald Trump and his Trumpkins.
By going down to Washington next week and lobbying the Americans, to show them that when it comes to the important issues, we're all on the same side.
Conservative MP Andrew Scheer and a handful of his party’s MPs are headed to Washington to promote a “united Canadian front” on the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement, two weeks before officials are set to resume renegotiation talks in Montreal.
At least that's what the Cons have been claiming.
And sure enough it was too good to be true.
For now it seems that Scheer is actually willing to risk undermining the Canadian side, with a duelling narrative.
In a speech before a Mississauga Board of Trade luncheon, Scheer accused the government of not acting quickly enough to recognize the pending uncertainty of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would mean for Canadian trade and suggested Trudeau and his ministers squandered the chance to find solutions to some issues before Trump came into office.
And is just using the trip as another excuse to smear or Schmear Justin Trudeau.
Just like him and his Cons did last time...
When they risked scuttling the NAFTA accord, and its hundreds of thousands of jobs in Canada, by using the Khadr case to try to inflame the Americans.
For their own very small and very crass political purposes.
Which couldn't have been more disgusting, and bordered on treason.
And then of course, there's the question of why Scheer would have us believe he could be useful on a trade mission.
When he's almost as Trumpkin as Trump, like Trump he lies all the time, and also like Trump he can't count properly.
For sadly for Scheer, his claim that thanks to the carbon tax that the Liberals are promoting, "ALL Canadians can now expect to pay more for EVERYTHING !!!"
Turned out to be once again, just mucho baloney.
Only one province saw a carbon price change on Jan. 1, and it wasn't directly related to the federal government's carbon price policy. That policy won't enforce a minimum price on carbon everywhere for another year.
Electricity generated by renewable sources won't be touched. And while most products and services could go up directly or indirectly because of the carbon price, the impact on the majority of what Canadians spend money on will be small — and, in many cases, offset by rebates.
For these reasons, this statement earns "a lot of baloney."
And is just another Big Lie from Schmeagol the Con clown...
Who doesn't know what he's doing, and whose nose as you know never stops growing.
Let a real leader handle Trump...
As he knows how to do so well.
And tell the Cons to leave Scheer aka Mr Baloney at home.
Before he embarrasses us further...
