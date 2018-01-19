Donald Trump: The President and the Porn Star

Dan Murphy
Donald Trump does a lot of bad and dirty things. Always has, always will. It's the nature of the beast.
But the one that disgusts me the most, without the shadow of a doubt, is the sight of that morally depraved pervert posing as a pious person.
Or a fake Christian...
While his grotesque Evangelical groupies hug him and stroke him, and sell their souls for political power, so they can go after women and LGBT Americans.
And the stench of hypocrisy burns the nostrils.
Which is why I really like this story.
The story of Donald Trump and the porn star Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels.
Donald Trump's lawyer reportedly used a private company and a fake name to pay off the porn star who allegedly had an affair with the President.
Attorney Michael Cohen reportedly used Essential Consultants LLC to send a lawyer representing Stormy Daniels $130,000 (£100,000) 'hush money', according to the Wall Street Journal.
For it seems to me that Trump and his lawyer went to extraordinary lengths to muzzle Clifford, and try to bury the story.
So I couldn't help wondering, what was the old orange pervert so anxious to conceal?
And concluded it had to be this.
According to 2009 emails between political operatives who were at the time advising Daniels on a possible political campaign, the adult film actor and director claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine.
For obvious reasons.
One, it doesn't look good for Trump to have the Fake News be seen to be spanking him, instead of the other way around.
Two, the evangelicals wouldn't have liked it, but would have been forced to accept it...
And degrade themselves even more, if that's possible.
While the late night talk shows would have loved it...
The details from Trump's tryst with porn star Stormy Daniels are out, and they deserve to be on Forbes' list of 30 Most Disturbing... #LSSC pic.twitter.com/P6SEg6Htcj— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 19, 2018
And then of course, there's that other pornographic question:
If Trump did pay Stormy Daniels to whip him with a magazine, with himself and his daughter Ivanka on the cover...
Could he have paid a trio of Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed where Obama and his wife Michelle had slept?
And if the Russians were taping him does that explain EVERYTHING?
You know, Tony Schwarz, who wrote The Art of the Deal with Trump and knows him better than most, says what we're dealing with is a scared child.
There are two Trumps. The one he presents to the world is all bluster, bullying and certainty. The other, which I have long felt haunts his inner world, is the frightened child of a relentlessly critical and bullying father and a distant and disengaged mother who couldn’t or wouldn’t protect him.
Fear is the hidden through-line in Trump’s life – fear of weakness, of inadequacy, of failure, of criticism and of insignificance. He has spent his life trying to outrun these fears by “winning” – as he puts it – and by redefining reality whenever the facts don’t serve the narrative he seeks to create.
A needy man child who now embodies the limits of traditional masculinity.
“We raise boys,” writes the author Terrence Real, “to live in a world in which they are either winners or losers, grandiose or shame-filled, … perpetrators or victims. Society shows little mercy for men if they fail in the performance of their role. But the price of that performance is an inward sickness.”
And I think this picture is worth a thousand words...
Save Barron.
Save America.
Spank this pervert out of power...
A year ago I would have said even Trump would not fall for the Moscow hotel trip. Now, he might have.ReplyDelete
I doubt it. He would have come up with some cockamamie story.
I still hold to the opinion that his money-laundering is what is scaring him. We look to be talking billions.