Did Ezra Levant's Ghastly Rebel Trigger a Terrorist Act in Britain?
I like to mock Ezra Levant and his ratty rag The Rebel.
As I did yesterday.
But of course the man is not a joke, or at least not funny, and I have always worried that his relentless hate mongering might lead to tragedy.
By inspiring one of his sick followers to hurt or kill people.
And now it seems that's exactly what has happened.
Not in Canada but in Britain.
The man accused of attacking a group of Muslim worshippers, killing one, was “brainwashed” by far-right propaganda, the prosecution argued in a UK court today. The Crown said the man had emails from the far-right Canadian outlet Rebel Media saved on his phone.
The prosecution alleges that 48-year-old Darren Osborne drove his van into a mass of Muslim worshippers outside of London’s Finsbury Park Mosque on June 18. The attack claimed the life of 51-year-old Makram Ali. Eleven other people were hit by the van but survived their injuries.
Where a deranged loser Darren Osborne was apparently influenced by Ezra Levant's favourite British bigot Tommy Robinson to commit a terrorist act.
In the days leading up to the attack, the court heard, Osborne had screengrabbed two mass emails written by Robinson, according to information gathered by investigators from the defendant’s iphones and ipad. The emails were mass sent to Rebel subscribers in the UK and signed by Robinson.
The email invitation stated that “there is a nation within a nation forming just beneath the surface of the UK. It is a nation built on hatred, on violence and on Islam.”
“It has now been left to us, the ordinary people of the United Kingdom to stand up to hate, to unite and in one voice say 'no more,' ”the Rebel Media email said.
And if Robinson's hate mongering could cause such havoc in Britain, imagine what it might do in Canada where the pages of the filthy Rebel are often filled with death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau and Rachel Notley.
In a country about to mark the one-year anniversary of that massacre at a Quebec City mosque, where six people were killed and nineteen others were injured.
In a country where hate crimes are growing and becoming more violent.
And we need a brutish anti Muslim bigot like this one.
Or a Con leader like this one...
And his ghastly message...
Like we need a hole in the head.
What happened in Britain should be a warning.
We may not get another one.
And as I've always said, and always will.
The hate mongering Rebel should be shuttered.
And its ghastly leader should be sent to the place where he truly belongs...
