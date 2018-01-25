Thursday, January 25, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Angry Old Men in the Con Media
It's been almost two weeks since Andrew Scheer came rushing out to denounce Justin Trudeau for imposing un-Godly restrictions on the government's summer job program.
But since then Scheer has been strangely silent about the issue, and has dropped it like a hot or hellish potato.
Which is weird, considering he's a religious fanatic who would love the government to pay kids to put up posters like these all over the place.
And he must be burning with rage to have God's work thwarted by his satanic enemy Justin Trudeau.
But then of course there are two reasons Scheer is so silent:
One, he doesn't want to reveal how much of a religious fanatic he really is, because that would scare Canadians.
And two, he knows he can count on the angry old men in the Con media to do his job for him.
Old Cons like Charles Adler.
Who penned this gaseous rant.
The prime minister rode into power on a promise that he would listen to Canadians instead of bullying Canadians, which is what he effectively pinned to Stephen Harper. But these days Trudeau’s never ending scrap with ordinary Canadians makes Stephen Harper look like a nice guy.
Who would have thunk that Justin Trudeau could out bully the guy who wanted to install the Barbaric Practices snitch line?
Where he actually accuses Trudeau of being more of a bully than Stephen Harper.
Can you believe it?
And to make matters worse, fires off a barrage of tweets.
Which like most old Trudeau haters, only makes him look crazy, or crazier.
But then he's not alone. The summer jobs issue has polarized the country, with most women and younger men on one side, and many older men on the other.
Even though as Michael Coren points out, the outrage is manufactured.
I had no idea there were so many right-leaning columnists and activists in Canada who cared so passionately about human rights, and the freedom of Christians. That must be the case, because it has been impossible to pick up a newspaper or look at social media in the last few days without seeing outrage and anger at the government’s reforms to the summer jobs program.
It’s all largely a sham of course, just a convenient vehicle to drive at Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.
The premise is false.
The premise is that Ottawa’s reform of the summer jobs program discriminates against Christians. In fact, it’s a reaction to the revelation that sizable amounts of public money were being given to militant anti-abortion groups across Canada, some of which describe women’s choice as murder, compare abortion to the Holocaust, and put leaflets with bloody, graphic pictures on them through people’s doors.
And not only that.
What those old Con media hacks who are complaining so loudly don't mention, is that those objecting to the idea of women asserting the right to control their own bodies.
Are also biased against gay Canadians...
Opponents of the government have singled out the abortion issue, but many, if not most, of these same groups would not hire someone who was in a same-sex relationship.
In other words, young LGBTQ2 people — those most at risk of persecution, suicide attempts, and depression — will be told by those complaining of the unfairness of the new policy, that they are not acceptable as employees, and this policy often extends to straight people living together outside of marriage.
And this is another big reason why they are attacking Justin Trudeau so viciously...
Because of his unconditional support for the rights of LGBT Canadians.
The controversy is being fuelled by those who would discriminate against others, while claiming they are the ones being discriminated against.
And who, as I pointed out on Twitter, would turn Canada into a theocracy.
And the good news?
By alienating women, millennials, gays, and people who live in Quebec, the most secular province in Canada, Andrew Scheer is only sealing his own fate.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s year may be off to a rough start. Two national polls published back to back this week suggest the official opposition’s fall offensive in the House of Commons has failed to make a lasting dent in the Liberal armour.
A Mainstreet Research poll based on a sample of 3,890 respondents showed Justin Trudeau’s support relatively unchanged from his 2015 victory score. A Campaign Research poll involving 1,887 participants reported a similar pro-Liberal trend.
The polls show Trudeau still heading for another majority, with the Cons stuck in neutral.
At this juncture, the Conservatives are favourites only among the over-65 age cohort. At the other end of the spectrum, four in 10 voters 18 to 34 years old support the Liberals. The Conservatives attract only one in four. In style as in substance, the party is acting as if that demographical shift were of no consequence to its fortunes.
And the Liberals enjoying the support of most women by a large margin.
Which of course explains why Andrew Scheer is so silent, in the hope of not making a bad thing worse...
And makes the Con media look even more grubby and disgusting.
Or as I like to say, the Cons have had their day, the times they are changing.
And the future belongs to us....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, LGBT rights, religious hypocrites, Summer Jobs Program, The Death of Con Canada, women's rights
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment