Thursday, July 27, 2017
The Rolling Stone Cover and the Con Clown Lisa Raitt
As soon as I saw Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone, I groaned loudly, and cranked up the music in my ears, because I knew exactly how the Cons would react, and that it would be ugly.
And sure enough it was. They wailed like banshees, they ground their teeth until they sounded like cicadas, and some no doubt screamed:
"We've got a new leader and he's SEXIER than Justin!!!!!!!"
Or whatever...
But who could have predicted that the story would drive the Con clown Lisa Raitt off the deep end?
And that she would scream hysterically that the Rolling Stone cover could jeopardize the NAFTA talks !!!!
Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt said the Rolling Stone cover story on Mr. Trudeau – which asks “Why can’t he be our President?” – could have an adverse effect on trade dealings with the “mercurial” Mr. Trump, who has been known to act “on a whim.”
“This is a serious misstep by the Trudeau regime. They should have just taken a breath and not sought out this publicity this time because I don’t think it’s helpful to the overall goal of our country, which is a free-trade deal,” she said in an interview.
Which has to be the stupidest thing Raitt has said, since she called cancer "sexy."
Especially since Justin Trudeau did not use the interview to bash Trump.
As we chat, he smiles and locks in with his blue eyes, but Trudeau, whose mother's side is of Scottish descent, swats away all Trump-baiting questions with a look that says, "Not today, laddie."
And the only reason Raitt is complaining is because like all the other Cons and Trudeau haters in this country, she is green with envy at Justin's popularity in Canada, and all over the world.
And she's desperate to try to make Canadians forget how the Cons have been trash talking our country in the United States.
Trying to provoke Trump in what can only be described as a foul act of treason, by a leader more American than Canadian.
Who is clearly trying to whip up bigotry for crass political purposes.
While Trudeau inspires hope in a country, where these days it's a scarce commodity...
And has a different vision for our country, than Trump or Scheer does.
In the hall, a couple hundred kids hold signs that say "Hope" and "Respect." They grab his sleeve and then skitter away wearing giant smiles. It would have been corny if it had not been so goddamned beautiful. This is Trudeau's vision of what a country can be.
His land races toward inclusion, while our nation builds walls and lusts for an era of vanilla homogeneity that ain't coming back. At this moment, Justin Trudeau's Canada looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm.
Which is something to celebrate.
Sorry America, he can't be your president.
We are with you.
But he's OUR prime minister....
I cringe every time I see something like the Rolling Stone cover and the fawning Trudeau receives from pop culture sources. He needs to be taken seriously as a political leader, not just as a pin up model for the ladies. My wife hates him and she's a die hard liberal; she just doesn't feel he's up to the task of running the country. Her term for this is "empty suit". Every time she hears him talking, she mentions her disdain for him. Now I have to agree with his speech patterns (too stunted with gasps of breath taken in), he needs someone to help him with public speaking but I have to remind her that if it wasn't for Trudeau, we might very well have had another 4-5 years of the Harper government and that he'll grow into the job. My wish is that the Liberals would get their act together and start making good policy, avoid the missteps and broken promises and prove they belong in a leadership role. I'm not seeing much of that right now unfortunately and Justin will not be able to just get by on his charm in 2019. The Liberals need to return to the good govern ship they displayed during the Chretien years. The last thing we need is for the hateful and divisive politics to gain any more momentum in Canada than it already has.ReplyDelete