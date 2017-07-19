The Con Clown Cheryl Gallant Disgraces Herself Again

As I like to say every time I write about Cheryl Gallant, this is all you really need to know about that ghastly Con clown:
She's a religious fanatic, and a brutish anti-gay and anti-Muslim bigot. She told wounded soldiers suffering from PTSD that any stigma was in their heads. She has compared abortion to a terrorist beheading.
She has heaped scorn on Atlantic Canadians who earn their living on the sea, for depending on the Coast Guard to rescue them. She calls environmentalists plant eaters, regularly compares the Liberals to the Nazis.
And needless to say is always disgracing herself.
Like the time she was caught debasing the memory of a murdered Canadian hero in order to peddle some glistening Easter hams.
The slaying of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo while he stood guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa galvanized the country, but now a Conservative MP is using his death to peddle Easter hams in a bizarre fundraising campaign.
Only to make an absolute fool out herself when asked to apologize, and run away squealing.
No doubt to the great dismay of her most devoted fan or ham...
And the horror of most decent Canadians.
Well believe it or not, that Con porker has just disgraced herself. Again.
By staging a fake news broadcast to accuse the media of fake news in their coverage of the Omar Khadr settlement.
Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant is accusing media outlets, including seemingly the Citizen, of putting out “fake news” in regards to their coverage of the federal government’s $10.5-million settlement with Omar Khadr.
“Whether it’s the Toronto Star, CBC, Globe and Mail, CTV or even the National Post, editorialists and columnists have been tripping over themselves in a rush to justify Justin’s payout to Khadr,” Gallant said, in a video posted to her Facebook page last week, against a backdrop that included media signs including the Ottawa Citizen logo.
And although Gallant quickly deleted her Facebook video, thanks to the good people at Press Progress the most pertinent parts of her insane rant were captured for posterity...
As well as some of her other nutty comments.
Or gaseous emissions.On "GNN," Conservative MP @cherylgallant also worried smoking marijuana increases greenhouse gas emissions https://t.co/KnFw6CngbD #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KdrGKYTdj3— PressProgress (@pressprogress) July 18, 2017
And while this question needs to be answered immediately:
Although the "GNN" videos purport to be broadcast "live from Parliament," it remains unclear whether Gallant's MP's office is being used as a makeshift news studio or if the videos are produced using public resources. Gallant's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
So do these:
(1) Will the wibbly wobbly sinister religious fanatic Andrew Scheer have the guts to discipline Gallant?
When he is just as bigoted as she is.
(2) Has Gallant finally lost the last of her marbles, and will she be confined in a safe place where she can't hurt others, or make an absolute idiot out of herself.
And lastly but not leastly, will that glistening Easter ham ever stop loving her?
Cheryl Gallant, a ghastly bigot and a Con clown.
And just one more good reason the Harper Party should never govern this country again...
No comments:
Post a Comment