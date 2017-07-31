Monday, July 31, 2017
Scotland Gives Trump Another Slap in the Face
When I left Scotland just over a week ago, I was sorry to see the highlands disappear through my train window, as I always am.
For I do love that place, and that country.
And for so many reasons.
I love being able to fish along the banks of the river Spey, and hear nothing but the sound of running water, and the buzzing bees in a nearby field.
I like to take visitors to my family's estate to visit this ruined castle, which just happens to be right across the street from this famous distillery.
And after having some whisky cake and a coffee in its magnificent cafe, have lunch at another castle.
One with a beautiful walled garden.
And then after taking the visitors to wander around this ruined cathedral...
Or taking them to the place EVERYBODY wants to see...
Loch Ness, the home of Nessie the fabled monster.
Returning to my small Moray town with all its flower baskets...
Before heading down to the bay to borrow my dad's boat to go sailing on the North Sea.
With only Seb and these bottlenose dolphins for company.
But of course it's not just the sights, and the clean fresh air that I love about this place. It's also its long spirit of resistance.
And the modern country it's trying to become.
And in that regard I love the way it's always giving Donald Trump a rough time.
The Trump Organization faces a long battle with Scotland’s environment agencies after they objected to its plans to build a new golf course on the coast of Aberdeenshire.
The agencies have told Donald Trump’s company its plans for a second 18-hole course at his Trump International Golf Links Scotland resort north of Aberdeen breach strict rules on sewage pollution, environmental protection and conserving groundwater.
And that even though he's half Scottish, the Scots have made it clear that he's persona non grata...
So much so that the only places he dares set foot in are his golf courses.
For in any other place he'd be chased out of town...
Or made to know what people think about him in no uncertain terms...
When I was in Scotland I hoped that Trump would drop in for a visit after the G20 summit.
So I too could let him know how I feel about the way he is destroying these dunes where I played as a boy...
The largest coastal dunes in the world that buried a small village in the 17th Century where this channel meets the sea...
And hopefully will one day bury that damn golf course.
Scotland may be a small and humble country, but it has a thousand year history of resistance.
And as you can see in this video I made of this year's highland games in my small town.
Its spirit marches on...
I hope you enjoyed that brief glimpse of me in a kilt.
And no I wasn't wearing anything under it, even though it was a windy day.
Yikes.
Down with the bawbag Trump.
And Scotland forever...
