Sunday, January 14, 2018
Why Are The Cons Trying to Hide Their Rebel Connections?
As I've mentioned many times before, Andrew Scheer must really love his Mini-Me Hamish Marshall, the co-founder of the hate mongering Rebel.
Marshall led his campaign to a thirteen ballot victory at the Con leadership convention.
And a grateful Scheer rewarded Marshall by making him the Con's new campaign manager, charged with returning the Harperite cult to power in the next election.
But if Scheer does love Marshall you'd never know it, because he hates to talk about him.
And as he did a few months ago, if you ask Scheer about him, he panics and runs for cover.
And there can only be one reason for that: he doesn't want to remind Canadians about Marshall's Rebel connection.
And his close collaboration with the monstrous professional bigot Ezra Levant...
Or alert them to the way Scheer is turning the Cons into a party of religious fanatics and Alt-Right extremists.
As I warned back in November...
Needless to say the Con Conclave denies that anything like this is happening.
They claim, like many in our hapless Con media, that Marshall is a really nice guy, who was just the numbers man at The Rebel.
And that they have nothing to hide.
But if that's the case, how do they explain this latest cover-up?
Ahead of the country’s largest annual gathering of the conservative movement next month, the Manning Centre this week announced a new slate of speakers including the Conservative Party’s 2019 National Campaign Manager Hamish Marshall.
But one thing is conspicuously absent.
As Canadaland’s Jonathan Goldsbie observed, the bio pretty glaringly fails to mention one of Marshall’s most significant connections: his role as a founding director of Rebel Media.
Why if Marshall is not a threat or an embarrassment are they trying to conceal his background?
And is even the ghastly Con vampire Preston Manning now part of this conspiracy?
You know, the Con media has never taken the Alt-Right threat seriously, even though it's making its presence felt all over North America and Europe.
Here's one of its members heckling Justin Trudeau the other day...
And you can read more about what kind of people they are here.
Or read about how another group of them pulled a gallows through the streets of London yesterday.
An anti-Islamic nationalist wheeled a homemade gallows into central London, led a group of men into a conference hall and attempted to “arrest” the city’s first Muslim mayor as he gave a speech Saturday.
And it seems obvious to me that unless more is done to fight the alt-right, we could end up with the same kind of cockroach problem in this country...
Ezra Levant and his alt-right bigots must be reined in.
The Con media must take the alt-right threat seriously.
Andrew Scheer must fire his Mini-Me Hamish Marshall.
And we must crush Scheer's ugly Cons before they poison this country further...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Ezra Levant, Hamish Marshall, The Alt-Right Conspiracy, The Death of Con Canada
