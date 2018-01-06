Saturday, January 06, 2018
The Rise and Fall of Andrew Scheer
It's been eight months since Andrew Scheer was elected Con leader.
And the Con media started singing his praises, and cheering him on as he attacked Justin Trudeau.
Day after day after day.
But now suddenly the Con media chorus is more muted, for obvious reasons.
And some are actually turning on him.
First the Globe and Mail editorial board questioned his weird views on tolerance.
Mr. Scheer has apparently made it a priority to rebrand his party as a Canada's brightest beacon of tolerance. Based on what we've seen, he may not be the person for the job.
Then John Ibbitson followed up with a column calling him Mr Enigma, and practically begging Scheer to stand for something, ANYTHING.
What does Andrew Scheer believe? We can't say. He has spent most of his adult life as a backbench MP or Speaker of the House. The day he won the leadership, he deleted his campaign platform from his website, which is never a good sign. The latest Nanos poll shows him to be the least popular national party leader, behind Mr. Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Six hundred and fifty-three days until the election, Mr. Scheer. Six hundred and fifty-three days.
Which must have surprised old Schmeagol...
And now Andrew Freeman has delivered the biggest blow of all.
By daring to suggest that the Cons picked the wrong leader.
With each passing day, it’s becoming clearer that Canada’s Official Opposition is led by a man who might have what it takes to rock a high school model Parliament, but little else. In federal politics, Scheer is a catastrophe — a gift to Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada and the most hapless and inept major party leader since Stéphane Dion vanished from the scene.
And not just a loser, a Con who resembles Dion...
*Gasp.*
One who is living in the wrong country.
His socially conservative beliefs might work for him if he were running for governor of Indiana, or to replace Ted Cruz as the Tea Party flag-bearer, but he’s never going to be elected prime minister of Canada in the second decade of the 21st century.
And it's not just Scheer who is out of sync with the times writes Freeman, so is his party.
The problem with Scheer, in some ways, is that he reflects all too well the true nature of the Conservative Party of Canada’s base: a rump of anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage, older, socially conservative Canadians who hate the modern, urban, diverse place the country has become.
Which of course should be music to our ears, especially the sounds of the knives sharpening.
And soon the heavenly sounds of the Cons wailing like banshees.
Although to be fair their leadership race was such a slow motion car crash, there were no winners, only losers...
So they never had a chance to elect a decent leader.
And the only reason Scheer won was because the religious fanatics joined together to ordain him their Supreme Messiah.
But of course the supreme irony is that the Scheer just hired one of The Rebel's co-founders Hamish Marshall, to attack Justin Trudeau like only someone who worked so closely with Ezra Levant can.
Only to see Trudeau become even more popular than the day he won the last election.
While Scheer and Marshall prepare to be flushed down the memory hole together...
You know, maybe justice is DIVINE.
Bye Bye Cons.
Bye Bye Schmeagol...
