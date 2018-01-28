Sunday, January 28, 2018
The Monstrous Cons and the Epidemic of Hatred
A long time ago I warned that the way Stephen Harper was demonizing Justin Trudeau was cowardly and evil, and would lead this country to a very bad place,
So when the bully was finally booted from office, I hoped that the Cons had learned their lesson, and would at last start acting like Canadians, instead of Republicans.
But sadly that was not to be.
For Andrew Scheer their new leader is just as bad as the last one.
A monstrous religious fanatic who would demonize Trudeau even for the socks he wears.
When he is not calling him a crook, or a terrorist sympathizer.
And this is what Scheer's Cons are becoming...
A scourge on this nation that is spreading like cancer...
And since Andrew Scheer has worked so closely with the notorious professional bigot Ezra Levant.
And one of Levant's hate mongering minions, Tommy Robinson, has recently been accused of helping to trigger a terrorist attack in Britain.
Who would be surprised if the same thing happened here?
Or who can be surprised that people like Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau are the targets of one death threat after the other.
Alberta RCMP have charged a man with uttering threats on Twitter against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley. Orion Rutley was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of uttering threats, RCMP said in a news release Friday.
For let's be clear, this is an epidemic of hatred.
Notley has faced a barrage of online threats and abuse since her NDP government was elected in May 2015.
She was the target of 412 incidents of what was termed inappropriate contact or communication between Jan. 26, 2016 — when tracking of such incidents began — and Dec. 19, 2016, according to statistics released by Alberta Justice early last year.
Where nobody is safe.
Earlier this year, a woman in Lethbridge, Alta., was charged after allegedly posting threats online against Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the prime minister.
Two Saskatchewan men were charged last year with making online threats against the prime minister.
And if these Con hate mongers are not stopped, and busted, and if necessary jailed.
It could lead to tragedy...
And should that happen, Andrew Scheer and his filthy Cons will have to share the blame, along with all the other toxic Trudeau haters out there.
Including some dirty dotards who call themselves "progressives."
And like them will have to be sent to the dark place where they all belong...
Wake up Canada, don't let the hate mongers win.
Report them to Facebook, Twitter, or the police, wherever they rear their ugly heads.
Let those Cons know that violent hatred is not a Canadian value.
And that our country and our leaders are better than them...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
https://www.rt.com/news/417177-canada-trudeau-socks-quiz/ReplyDelete
*grabs popcorn* Who cares? Trudeau's dad ruined our country and sold us out to the bankers. I could care what happens to Slick.ReplyDelete
Harper was the one who brought Republican style attack ads to Canada, and the degeneration of our politics can be traced back to that decision. Scheer is just repeating what his master taught him.ReplyDelete