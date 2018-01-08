The Day Trump's Lizard Boy Was Destroyed By Jake Tapper

In a White House full of freaks and flunkies Stephen Miller stands out as the freakiest of them all, after Great Orange Leader himself.
The Trump "policy adviser" has been called everything from Goebbels to Gargamel, the evil wizard who wants to destroy the Smurfs and turn them into gold.
But I call him Lizard Boy, for his smarmy racism, and the way he used to taunt Latino students in his high school, and order them to speak English.
As well of course for his unique ability to shove his lizard tongue so far up Donald Trump's ass, it's hard to tell where the tongue ends and Trump's big red tie begins.
So when Miller was asked to go on TV and attack Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury, which basically portrays Trump as a dumb oaf and a dangerous maniac, he was happy to oblige.
Only to come up against CNN's Jake Tapper, and be absolutely destroyed.
Oh boy, I know Cons like to debase others only to almost always end up debasing themselves.
But I thought Steve Bannon had already debased himself enough.
Or
And if you if you thought the end of the interview with Jake Tapp was the end of Miller's humiliation.
Sadly, I mean happily, you'd be dead wrong.
White House adviser Stephen Miller was escorted off the set of CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday after a contentious interview with host Jake Tapper.
Two sources close to the situation told Business Insider that after the taping was done, Miller was asked to leave several times. He ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out, the sources said.
And of course Tapper was right. Miller was performing for an audience of one.
Trump was watching, and getting REALLY excited...
Which only reinforces once again what more and more Americans now believe.
Dotard Donald is out of his depth, he doesn't know what he's doing...
And of course he's way too crazy and dangerous to be allowed to remain in office.
Robert Mueller should arrest him AND Lizard Boy, when he rounds up the Trump gang.
So they can spend the rest of their lives together.
In the place where they belong...
