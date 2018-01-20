Saturday, January 20, 2018
The Con Media and the Religious Fanatics Go After Justin Trudeau
Ever since Justin Trudeau came to power, the Con media in this country has found any excuse to attack him like a pack of rabid zombies.
But now they may have found the foulest excuse yet.
Now they're accusing the son of the man who brought in our Charter of Rights of violating that charter.
And like the spiritual son of Harper, the religious fanatic Andrew Scheer, are accusing Trudeau of imposing his values on the country.
Opposition leader Andrew Scheer is accusing the Liberal government of "imposing" the prime minister's views on faith groups that fear they will be denied funding for summer jobs due to their positions on abortion.
"I believe that the federal government should respect the freedoms that Canadians enjoy to have different beliefs and that by imposing personal values of Justin Trudeau on a wide variety of groups is not an appropriate way to go," Scheer said.
As only those shabby Con stooges could.
Thousands of student summer-job grants, along with a brand-new community-service program, have been rendered unavailable to organizations and people of faith, thanks to an obnoxious new Liberal values oath.
This oath is not only offensive; on its face, it's a clear violation of the very Charter rights that it claims to defend.
And as do the stooges at the Conservative Broadcasting Corporation:
So let's be very clear, it is all nonsense.
The values Justin Trudeau is defending are not just his values, they are the values of Canada.
The summer jobs program does NOT violate the Charter.
The federal government’s decision to require a commitment to human rights in its Canada Student Job (CSJ) grants represents a bold move to advance equality.
The controversial attestation box that must be checked on the application requires CSJ applicants to agree that both the specific summer job and the organization’s core mandate respect Canadian human rights, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The attestation stresses that these respected rights include reproductive rights and equality rights.
And since the requested commitment is only aimed at groups that would use tax payer money to hire students to attack the rights of women and gay Canadians or any other marginalized groups.
By for example putting up posters like these on university campuses...
As Scheer wants them to do.
The attestation will affect only a handful of religious groups, and will not affect those who run such things as summer camps.
All the attestation demands is that the applicants not hire students for the summer whose only function will be to work on projects that actively oppose or undermine Charter rights. A faith-based institution that wants to hire students to run faith-based summer day camps or to coordinate programming for a faith-based sponsored refugee family are able to apply for the grants.
So if Andrew Scheer would have you believe that reaffirming support for our precious Charter of Rights and the equality of all Canadians, amounts to the crushing of religious rights...
Spidey Scheer, his fellow religious fanatics, and the screeching Con stooges in our shabby media, should stop lying like thieves, and understand this:
Even if there was a collision of rights, and there isn't, human rights must trump religious rights every day of the year, or we'll end up living in a theocracy.
The Cons are in no position to criticize anyone after the way they raped the rights of women.
A women's rights group is charging that the Harper government has cut funding for 11 women's groups in the last two weeks, just prior to June's G8 summit at which maternal health to a key part of the agenda.
The funding cuts were revealed a day after Conservative Sen. Nancy Ruth advised a gathering of women's groups that they risk a backlash from the government unless they "shut the f--k up" on the abortion issue.
Or the way their fallen leader and his stealthy bigots treated gay people.
Who were systematically discriminated against and defunded, for almost ten years.
And who along with the women of this country would be discriminated against even more fiercely if Andrew Scheer, the son of Harper, ever became Prime Minister.
For he does not believe in a woman's right to choose, believes gay Canadians are "abhorrent" is in hock up to his ears with the social conservatives who made him Con leader.
And is, and always will be, unfit to be a Canadian Prime Minister.
And yes, the Charter is safe in the hands of the son of the man who brought it in...
The river of time flows towards justice.
And for their shabby anti-Canadian values, the Con media should be ashamed of themselves.
And boycotted beyond recognition...
