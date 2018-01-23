Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Ezra Levant and the Slow Death of The Rebel
As everybody knows Ezra Levant is Andrew Scheer's favourite right-wing YouTube host.
Although relations have been strained ever since Scheer was forced to pretend he hardly knew Levant.
And ran off with the co-founder of The Rebel, Hamish Marshall.
Leaving Levant bobbing up and down in his own excrement, and The Rebel sinking like the Titanic.
For as Canadian Cynic, who was recently suspended from Twitter for no good reason, reports. Levant's predicament couldn't be more dire.
As recently as May 2017 Alexa.com ranked the Rebel 1818th among Canadian websites in terms of traffic.These days Ezra's AV alt-right club is down to number 3,451 and sinking.
Further grinding the Rebel's gears, a boycott by Sleeping Giants, the anti-racist buzzkill collective which claims to have driven 3,700 online advertisers away from fake news stalwart Breitbart, and 576 from its dumber Canadian cousin.
Not only is his traffic tanking, not only is less money coming in, and all those losing lawsuits costing him a bundle.
The bestial Levant and his hate mongering site are also being publicly humiliated.
How radioactive has the Rebel site become? A Christmas fundraiser for military families at CFB Borden raised 15,000 -- but the base, after a quick googling of its source declined the cheque. ( The Rebel is, sans doubt, in the process of returning the dosh to its original donors.)
Then there is the fate of Levant's monster home, which recently had to be placed on the market.
The 8,000 square-foot pile, designed by Robin Nadel, features a finished basement, two family rooms, five bedrooms, eight (!) bathrooms, heated floors and intriguingly a "secret library." Poetically, for the veteran astroturfed, Ezra's backyard is covered with a durable carpet of artificial grass. Fake news, fake lawn.
Can you believe it?
The house that all those suckers built, and now this could be the scene in any one of those EIGHT washrooms...
But then who can be surprised?
Levant and the Rebel are finally being flushed.
And for having consorted with them so disgustingly, and polished Levant's bigot ass for so long.
We'll make sure that Andrew Scheer and his filthy Cons go down with them...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This makes me happy. I missed that Rebel story where Menzies told the rebels that nobody would accept the cheque. The responses by the readership is hilarious and short. I expected way more of them to chime in. Now they hate the military! You couldn't script this better! Loons.ReplyDelete
I still listen to CFRB. Cause there is intelligence there. For sure they are right ALt at heart. However today I was blown away at an opinion given on a panel. The topic was that Canada is number two in the world behind Swizterland on everything that is groovy. One panalist said that it has always been this way lead by Stephen Harper (I slight mischaracatrizon). No one said are you fucking out of your mind.ReplyDelete