Thursday, January 04, 2018
Donald Trump and the Republican Civil War
Once they were America's oddest political couple, the flaming dotard Donald Trump and the grubby boozer Steve Bannon.
Five months ago, after he fired Bannon, Trump couldn't say enough nice things about his alt-right buddy.
Now he's saying that the day Bannon was fired, he didn't just lose his job, he lost his mind.
As someone at the New York Daily News said, life comes at you fast.
And now it's a cuck fight.
Now it's a Republican Civil War between them and their followers.
President Trump excommunicated his onetime chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, from his circle on Wednesday, ending for now a partnership of convenience that transformed American politics while raising questions about the future of the nationalist-populist movement they cultivated together.
With Trump desperately trying to muzzle Bannon.
Late Wednesday, lawyers for Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon, arguing he violated the employment agreement he signed with the Trump Organization in numerous ways and also likely defamed the president. They ordered that he stop communicating either confidential and or disparaging information, and preserve all records in preparation for “imminent” legal action.
While over at Breitbart, where Bannon rules the roost, the deplorables are already fighting themselves.
Even as Bannon himself seems to be on his knees already.
In his first comments after being blasted by President Donald Trump earlier in the day, Steve Bannon called Trump "a great man" while hosting a radio show Wednesday night.
"The President of the United States is a great man," he said. "You know, I support him day in and day out."
While no doubt waiting to see which way the wind blows...
But in a sense it doesn't really matter who wins this power struggle. When Trump's base is only about thirty percent, any infighting could be fatal.
What Michael Wolff's book reveals, once again, is that Trump is unfit to be President.
As Jennifer Rubin writes, that should be no surprise.
For a couple of years, it has been apparent to anyone who cared to look hard that Trump was never mentally, emotionally or temperamentally fit to be president. Those who argued that character didn’t matter were both wrong and missing the point. Sanity matters. The book — at least from the excerpts — confirms what dogged opponents of his presidency have always said: He’s an unhinged man-child utterly lacking in the skill needed to be president.
The only argument should be over how and when he should be removed from office.
And in that regard this is good news.
More than a dozen lawmakers last month met with a Yale University psychiatry professor for two days to discuss President Trump’s fitness for office, Politico reported Wednesday. Dr. Bandy X. Lee reportedly met with the group of lawmakers on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 and warned them the president is “going to unravel.”
Donald Trump is unravelling. He doesn't know what he's doing.
And he must be removed from office.
Before he kills us all...
