Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Insane Attempt To Try To Change His Image
Not long ago I warned that Andrew Scheer's shadowy inner circle of religious fanatics, the group known as The Conclave, was in a full blown panic, or a friggin' frenzy.
Their attempt to destroy Justin Trudeau had failed, and worse, had left Schmear looking like Mr Ugly.
So the time had come to try to make him look like Mr Nice Guy, or a nicer guy than Trudeau.
Which I thought was ridiculous.
I mean who would you rather get stuck in an elevator with? Justin or Schmeagol?
But if that was ridiculous, this is INSANE.
Now Scheer is claiming that him and his Cons are more tolerant than the Liberals.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer still won't march in Pride parades but says his party is more tolerant of differing views than Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Which is where his charm offensive becomes just plain offensive, the delusions of a religious fanatic trapped in his cloistered universe.
Or the act of a man driven crazy by desperation...
For his decision to use the example of the SoCon Rachael Harder, seen here staring at the opposition over Scheer's right shoulder with less than love in her fanatic eyes, was the wrong example to use.
The Conservative leader defended his decision last fall to appoint Conservative MP Rachael Harder, who has not previously supported legalized abortions, as chair of the status of women committee – a bid that was ultimately blocked by the Liberals and NDP.
"The Liberals showed how intolerant they are, and how they don't actually believe in people's rights to hold personal beliefs," said Mr. Scheer, a 38-year-old father of five.
For it only reinforces how much of a religious fanatic he really is.
A man who would appoint a woman who doesn't believe that women should control their own bodies, to be chair of the status of women committee...
And then to make matters worse, when his absurd choice was rejected, would try to make Harder a martyr...
No doubt to her great delight.
Or on a less lofty level, send out a scary subliminal message to Canadian women...
And since we've seen that movie and this movie before...
I don't think Scheer could ever be trusted not to try to make it harder for women to get a safe abortion in this country.
Sooner or later he would surrender to the Con's rabid base, the one that handed him his leadership win, or bask in the glow of his equally fanatical sponsors.
He and other top Conservatives are set to speak at February's Manning Networking Conference in Ottawa, a major event hosted by the Calgary-based conservative Manning Centre think tank. One of this year's sponsors is the "We Need a Law" organization, which advocates for abortion legislation to protect "pre-born humans."
And as for his claims that he is not an anti-gay bigot, that's almost obscene, or just one more Big Lie.
When no amount of lipstick can hide his monstrous record...
And it has little to do with him not attending a gay pride parade, even though that shows how much he hates LGBT people.
And everything to do with things like voting against a study on hate crime in Canada.
Even though hate crime is out of control.
Police-reported hate crimes in Canada rose in 2016 for the third year in a row, and became much more violent, according to new data from Canada's national statistical agency.
And gay Canadians are its bloodiest victims...
The most violent hate crimes targeted sexual orientation. There were 176 police-reported hate crimes against sexual orientation in 2016, an increase of 35 from 2015, spread across the country from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.
Almost three-quarters of hate crimes motivated by hatred of the victim's sexual orientation were violent, police data show, compared to 45 per cent targeting ethnicity and 27 per cent targeting religion.
And how does that grim religious fanatic dare call himself more tolerant than Justin Trudeau?
When he has spent so much time cuddling up to Ezra Levant, one of the worst hate mongers in Canada...
And has just hired Levant's Rebel accomplice, Hamish Marshall, to be the Con's campaign manager.
While Justin Trudeau is known for his support for women and LGBT people all over the world...
And is a much better and more tolerant person than Scheer could ever hope to be.
Which is why Schmeagol is trying so hard to intimidate his critics.
Mr. Scheer called the Liberals' attempts to paint him as a social conservative extremist who would scale back women's rights "fear mongering and character assassination."
And why it's so important that we don't allow him to get away with posing as Mr Nice Guy.
And let everyone in Canada hear this message loud and clear:
Andrew Scheer is a religious fanatic, a misogynist, and a homophobe who does not respect the humanity of millions and millions of Canadians.
He is unfit to be Prime Minister and always will be.
And try as you might, you can't put lipstick on a Con bigot...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigots, hate crimes, Justin Trudeau, LGBT rights, Rachael Harder, religious fanatics
