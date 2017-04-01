Will Mad Mike Flynn Bring Down Donald Trump?

For a while yesterday morning Donald Trump must have been channelling the good old days, when Mad Mike Flynn used to get his Trumplings chanting "Lock her up, lock her up!!!"
For he seemed strangely happy that Flynn had offered to tell Congress what he knows about the Trump campaign's Russian connections, in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, has offered to be interviewed by House and Senate investigators who are examining the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution, according to his lawyer and a congressional official.
And tweeted or bleated approvingly...
Only to think twice, no doubt remember that they don't call Flynn "Ol' Firehose" for nothing.
He is THAT crazy.
Or remember what Flynn once had to say about Hillary Clinton....
And quickly change his mind
For only a few hours later, Sean Spicer, Trump's sorry hand puppet, was out there trying to disarm his boss' latest idiot tweet.
You could be forgiven for thinking the White House was walking back Trump's tweet and suddenly decided that giving Flynn immunity was a pretty bad idea.
For obvious reasons.
After all, a former top adviser who may have broken two laws — one in his discussion of sanctions with the Russian ambassador and another by failing to disclose his work for the government of Turkey — could be a real liability.
Who knows what Flynn might say?
If a guy in that position cuts a deal to testify unencumbered by incriminating himself, it stands to reason that he might be offering something pretty juicy in return.
And while it might be much ado about nothing.
“At this early stage, I wouldn’t read anything into this request beyond smart lawyering,” said Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer who specializes in national security cases. “In such a politically charged, high-profile national security case, I couldn’t imagine not first asking for immunity.”
Trump's failure to get out from under the shadow of the Russian controversy is clearly rattling him.
It is the Curse of Trump.
These days, the last thing you want is to be known as a Friend of Trump. He’s doing great — he’s president, for heaven’s sake. His kids are getting jobs, his hotels are getting promoted 24/7. He goes golfing more than your average Palm Beach retiree. Meanwhile, the people he hangs around with are watching their reputations crumble into smithereens.
But now he's not doing so great either. His reputation is also starting to crumble.
And so desperate is the situation, that unlike almost every week end since he became president, the orange oaf will be staying in Washington, instead of jetting down to Mar-a-Lago to play golf.
Even though that move comes a little too late to avoid the April cover of The New Yorker...
Or the cover of the The Economist...
And definitely too late to avoid the scorn of the internet...
March 31, 2017But I think the most revealing incident happened yesterday, when Trump left what was supposed to be an executive order signing ceremony.
Without remembering to sign any orders...
Trump walked out of an executive order signing ceremony without having signed the executive orders
And all I can say is, the look on his face as he left the room was not reassuring.
This is what he tweeted this morning...
The pressure is getting to him. He is cracking up.
And with a little bit of luck, it won't be long.
Before he ends up where he belongs....
