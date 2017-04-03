Monday, April 03, 2017
Kevin O'Leary and the Death of the Harper Party
Kevin O'Leary is said to be leading the Con leadership race by a comfortable margin. Even though he won't commit to remaining Con leader, unless Canadians give him a majority.
This is balls to the wall. I can’t do what I need to do in this country without a majority mandate. I can’t cast out the virus of Trudeau without a majority mandate. … You have to go into the mandate with people understanding what you’re going to do.”
As he told the Hill Times the other day, he doesn't have the time to even THINK about failing.
“I don’t have contingency plans on failure. That doesn’t work. That’s not how I run my business. I set a goal; I achieve it, the majority of the time. That’s why I’m successful. I don’t waste my energy planning on failure.”
Or it seems the time to attend Con leadership debates.
Like the one he skipped yesterday in Toronto.
So he could celebrate his wedding anniversary in Miami AND appear on American TV to talk about the state of the Trump regime...
But not the disastrous state of the Con Party, which the former Harper pit bull Jenni Byrne is now claiming he could destroy.
"Although people remark that he is very Trump-like, he's actually completely the opposite," Byrne told Evan Solomon, host of CTV's Question Period.
Trump "knew his voter coalition, he knew the out-of-work steelworkers and autoworkers in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio, and he spoke to them every single day... He knew who his base was," Byrne said.
In contrast, she said, O'Leary doesn't know the Conservative Party base, which risks breaking apart the coalition former prime minister Stephen Harper built.
And the even better news?
Some Cons like Scott Gilmore believe that the moment has come to send the old party to the graveyard.
The Conservative leadership race has been hard to watch, unless you support the Liberals or any other political party in Canada —in which case it’s been a laugh a minute. But for people like me, I am left wondering how I ended up in a party seemingly dominated by xenophobic, economically illiterate, populist buffoons.
Or just bury it forever.
Maybe it’s time we considered starting something new: a right of centre party that genuinely believes in individual liberty, that the state has no right to tell us who we can love, what we can smoke or what we can say—a party that doesn’t want to put more people in jail, but rather believes citizens should be given every opportunity possible to defend themselves before the law.
All signs suggest the Conservative party is about to choose a leader who either doesn’t champion these ideas, or actively opposes them. When that happens, those of us who do should finally consider building ourselves a new home.
Gilmore now claims he is stunned by the support he is receiving.
“I didn’t expect it to be a very common view,” Gilmore told The West Block‘s Vassy Kapelos this weekend.
“But I’ve been stunned at the thousands that have responded … and that everybody has a very similar story, which is that they believe in fiscal conservationism but at the same time, they’re more socially moderate.”
And of course, I'm almost as excited as Gilmore and the other Red Tories, because any kind of split would be the end of the Harper Party as we know it...
He came, they united, they conquered, they lost.
All the Con media couldn't put them together again.
And with a little bit of luck they won't be back for a generation...
