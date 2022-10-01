The Ugliness of the Con Monster Pierre Poilievre

Two weeks ago Pierre Poilievre was still celebrating his victory in the Con leadership race, so was his wife Anaida.
And everything seemed to be coming up roses for the Con couple.
Poilievre's courting of the right-wing convoy extremists who occupied Ottawa appeared to have paid off big time, and made him look like a bright
new old star in the Canadian political universe.
His star is already falling to earth, and all that's left is the same old Poilievre, looking and sounding like the same old fascist.
He has already gone after the CPP and the E.I. program calling them taxes even though they're not.
He voted to try to kill a dental plan for kids. He tabled a motion to scrap the carbon tax, and made his Cons look like morons.
While others of his climate change denying posse looked like monsters.
A Conservative MP criticized the federal government's carbon tax because 'it didn't prevent Hurricane Fiona.'— CTV News (@CTVNews) September 29, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/rWDORqzqcJ pic.twitter.com/5jZxMw26Ub
Poilievre also went after the media, like a Con thug...
Calling journalists who dare to criticize him The Enemy, and repeating his vow to kill the CBC as soon as he becomes Prime Minister.
He also refused to denounce his convoy buddies, until one of them, Jeremy MacKenzie, came back to haunt him.
The RCMP confirmed Monday that it is looking into a threat of sexual violence directed at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's wife, Anaida Poilievre.
Jeremy MacKenzie, the leader of the Canadian far-right group Diagolon, made the threats over the weekend in a stream on the social media app Telegram while speaking with a guest, Alex Vriend.
"Let's rape her," MacKenzie said. "It's not really a sex thing. It's like we just want to show people that we can do things to you if we want to. It's a power move."
Which caused him to go ballistic.
I also find it hard to take Poilievre seriously when he had ignored calls to disavow MacKenzie.
Pierre Poilievre is ignoring calls to clearly disavow a man identified by a federal counterterrorism organization as a national security threat after Poilievre shook hands with the far-right extremist at a meet-and-greet in Nova Scotia.
And I can't believe he didn't know about the wannabe terrorist group Diagolon...
When the group has come up in debates in the Commons, and he's been a far right-wing fanboy all his life.
And most importantly, I can't help wondering where all that anger was when other women were being harassed by members of his ugly convoy party, and he did nothing to stop them?
And when he himself went after the Global reporter Rachel Gilmore, this is what happened:
So when you add it all up, it's clear that Poilievre would take this country to a very dark place.
He has only been Con leader for two weeks, and already he has revealed himself as a monster if ever there was one.
He's a cowardly bully, a grotesque misogynist, a grubby fascist threat to this country and its values.
And he was, is, and always will be totally unfit to be Prime Minister...
