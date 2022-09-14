Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Pierre Poilievre Exposes His Inner Evil Again

I didn't really want to watch the coronation of Pierre Poilievre, let alone write about it. 

It was just too boring and too ugly.

And of course everyone knew who was going to win. The fix was in.

But it didn't take long for Poilievre to show us what kind of Prime Minister he would be.

And all Canadians should be warned, for it was really scary.

Firstly, when his victory was announced his supporters started chanting "Freedom" "Freedom."

Which was not only bizarre, it also clearly showed that the Con cult is now officially the Convoy Party.

A branch of the Trump Party.

And as Canadian as a three dollar bill.

But it was Poilievre's brief news conference yesterday, that really showed us what we can expect from that grubby little demagogue.

Reporters wanted to ask him about the resignation of the Con's Quebec Lieutenant Alain Reyes. 

But Poilievre only agreed to answer two questions, and when David Akin, Global's News' chief political correspondent, objected, Poilievre called him a "Liberal heckler."


Before running out of the room like only a cowardly Con could. 

And then using it to try to squeeze more money out of his dumb followers as only Trump or a Con grifter could. 


While sending his flying monkeys after the now independent MP Alain Reyes.

A Quebec MP who left the Conservative Party of Canada Tuesday after Pierre Poilievre won the leadership over the weekend says he is facing harassment and bullying from people within the party.

It was a dreadful way to start his first day on the job. It couldn't have been worse. 

But I'm not surprised. The foul Con cult has been inflating itself by making it sound like Poilievre's big leadership numbers have progressives trembling in their boots. 

Which is absolute nonsense, when the numbers don't mean a thing: 


And as Chantal Hebert recently wrote in the Toronto Star, Poilievre's victory has only energized Justin Trudeau, and made him even more determined NOT to leave Canada in Poilievre's hands.

Conventional wisdom has it that Trudeau wants to stay on because he is confident he can beat Poilievre. There is no doubt hubris has played a part in the decision of past prime ministers to tempt fate by campaigning for a fourth term. 

 But there is more than a prime ministerial vanity project in play in such decisions.

In Trudeau’s case, it is likely not just that he thinks he can prevail in a battle against Poilievre but almost certainly that he believes he must.

So the Con plan to try to get Trudeau to resign by smearing him, and making him and his family feel unsafe, has failed miserably.

And so much for the leader of the Convoy Party. After being far too too polite for far too long, Trudeau is finally taking up the challenge and putting on the gloves. 


He put down Harper, he put down Scheer, he put down O'Toole, and I get the feeling he can't wait to flatten the grubby bully Poilievre.

And if decent Canadians unite behind him.

It won't even be close...
