Pierre Poilievre Exposes His Inner Evil Again

I didn't really want to watch the coronation of Pierre Poilievre, let alone write about it.
It was just too boring and too ugly.
And of course everyone knew who was going to win. The fix was in.
But it didn't take long for Poilievre to show us what kind of Prime Minister he would be.
And all Canadians should be warned, for it was really scary.
Firstly, when his victory was announced his supporters started chanting "Freedom" "Freedom."
Which was not only bizarre, it also clearly showed that the Con cult is now officially the Convoy Party.
A branch of the Trump Party.
And as Canadian as a three dollar bill.
But it was Poilievre's brief news conference yesterday, that really showed us what we can expect from that grubby little demagogue.
Reporters wanted to ask him about the resignation of the Con's Quebec Lieutenant Alain Reyes.
But Poilievre only agreed to answer two questions, and when David Akin, Global's News' chief political correspondent, objected, Poilievre called him a "Liberal heckler."
So the Con plan to try to get Trudeau to resign by smearing him, and making him and his family feel unsafe, has failed miserably.And so much for the leader of the Convoy Party.
After being far too too polite for far too long, Trudeau is finally taking up the challenge and putting on the gloves.
BREAKING: Newly minted @CPC_HQ leader, @PierrePoilievre gives a rousing victory speech. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Y25GJ32m3a— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) September 11, 2022
