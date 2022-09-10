How Pierre Poilievre and His Convoy Party Are Killing Canada

Although fall marks the end of summer, and heralds the impeding arrival of winter, I have always loved the season.
The fall colours are just another reason I love Canada so much.
But this year I'm finding it hard to celebrate the stunning beauty of our country.
For as Andrew Coyne writes, this is now a country teetering on the edge of political violence.
Some time in the not too distant future, when the first Canadian politician has been assassinated since Pierre Laporte, we will all look back and wonder what we could have done to prevent it.
When we see the rising tide of bile online; when a substantial proportion of the public are observed to live in terror of a number of wholly invented hobgoblins; when that fear turns to rage, and rage turns to threats, we should recognize that the odds of one of these materializing as actual political violence has also increased.
And those who can't see that, or insist it couldn't happen here, are in a state of dangerous denial.
You don't have to like someone's politics. You don't have to vote for them. But these two individuals went to Grande Prarie city hall and waited for Freeland just to yell at her. You're not a patriot. You are coward that thinks he did something. Also, put a better shirt on. pic.twitter.com/lDyYfg7Y2I— JB 🍁 (@sheepkingjb) August 27, 2022
Where others were shocked by the sight of Chrystia Freeland being cornered by a large man shouting obscenities and accusing her of treason, skeptics see only rough-and-ready democratic protest, or at worst understandable frustration. People have always yelled at politicians, one columnist yawns: there’s nothing new here. The nutters are a tiny fringe, snickers another: and besides, they don’t really mean it.
For the Con terrorists may be a minority, but there are still a lot of them, and I haven't the slightest doubt that many of them are deadly serious about trying to kill Justin Trudeau.
For what other message could that send?
And no it's not accidental.
This is not accidental, because those in its grip are not responding to actual events or circumstances. An angry protester in the past might be worried he would lose his job to free trade, or that governments would de-index her pension. Today’s discontents, by contrast, inhabit an alternate reality, in which Donald Trump is still president, Russia is threatened by Ukraine, vaccines and not viruses are killing thousands, and the World Economic Forum is controlling our lives – or plotting to.
And Pierre Poilievre and his Convoy Party must be held accountable for the terrible damage they have done to our country.
More to the point, these views are being mainstreamed by populist media and political parties – indeed, by the presumptive leader of the Conservative Party. We have never before seen a leading candidate for high office in this country embrace the sorts of far-fetched conspiracy theories and paranoid fears that Pierre Poilievre has in the course of this campaign – unless you count Maxime Bernier.
With his grotesque conspiracy theories and far-right friends like Jeremy Mackenzie.
Seen here with members of the Diagolon terrorist group he founded...
Which along with Poilievre's deranged rage farming, can only lead to disaster and tragedy.
People who believe crazy things are more likely to do crazy things in response. If you genuinely believe the population is being subjected to mass poisoning, or that a reclusive German economist is conspiring with the Bank of Canada to monitor your every movement, you are more likely to be persuaded that some sort of extraordinary action will be necessary to stop it.
As for me I'm glad to see people like Andrew Coyne criticizing the fascist behaviour of Pierre Poilievre and his Convoy Party, but can only wonder why it took him so long.
And where are the others? Where are all the writers who contribute to Progressive Bloggers, why were they so silent?
How could they let disgusting slogans like this one be normalized?
And not raise their voices in protest.
As for me, my conscience is clear. I have fought the fascist right and the toxic Trudeau haters for years, more than all the others put together.
So I am delighted that the Prime Minister recently told his cabinet that he plans to stay on and fight the next election.
Pierre Poilievre's never ending hate mongering has failed to get Trudeau to resign, or give up the battle for a more decent Canada.
So he will be able to flatten that ghastly Con and his Convoy Party.
And I will get my beautiful Canada back...
No comments:
Post a Comment