Pierre Poilievre and the Convoy Horror

Pierre Poilievre has only been Con leader for a few weeks, but already he is hiding from the media.
He doesn't want to answer questions about his shabby bitcoin scam. He doesn't want to answer questions about why he tried to hide a vile woman hating tag in his YouTube videos.
And of course, he doesn't want to answer any questions about this sordid scandal.
His depraved decision to encourage and support the criminal trucker occupation of Ottawa.
Especially not when the citizens of that city are comparing what they had to endure to a dystopian horror story.
The first witnesses to testify before the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's convoy protest in Ottawa described feeling trapped in a hellscape of noise, fumes and constant menace that one woman compared to the dystopian horror film series The Purge.
To escape the constant din, neighbours began sleeping in their cars in the building's underground parking lot, and one woman could only get her baby to sleep by rocking the child in the building's corridor, away from any windows.
Seniors and handicapped people were trapped in their places too afraid to go out, with no way to get food or medication. Women were harassed, people had masks ripped off their faces, shop keepers were forced to close, and gay residents were driven from their homes.
While the convoy terrorists urinated, defecated, and danced in the streets.
And Poilievre brought them coffee and donuts.
King of the Clownvoy Clan. pic.twitter.com/1i5ToM21Iy— Resist Toxic Conservatism 🇨🇦 (@FireAndIce48) October 15, 2022
To encourage them to keep trying to overthrow the Trudeau government.
It was a disgusting spectacle, and the idea that the Emergencies Act wasn't needed is simply outrageous.
If anything it should have been brought in sooner, and many more of the Con terrorists should have been arrested.
And carted off to jail squealing like hogs.
The residents of Ottawa and other decent people in this country can never thank Justin Trudeau enough.
Who risked his life to send a message to the Con terrorists: you will not bully decent Canadians any longer.
As for Pierre Poilievre his pandering to the convoy criminals helped him become Con leader.
But his war on vaccine mandates could prove fatal.
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Myocarditis patients may experience chest pain, breathlessness, or an irregular pulse. When inflammation is extreme, it can cause heart failure and even death.
We may never know how many Canadians died after following his advice not to get vaccinated.
But between that and his threat to slash pensions, and his grotesque incel behaviour, Poilievre is off to a really bad start.
And like so many Cons before him, on his way to nowhere...
No comments:
Post a Comment