Pierre Poilievre and the War on Women

I've always thought there was something weird about the way Pierre Poilievre goes after Justin Trudeau.
I wondered what made him so angry all the time, and I began to believe that he was trying to hide something.
And that the real reason he hates Trudeau so much was Trudeau's support for women's rights.
For I noticed that any time a woman criticized him, she also got the Trudeau treatment.
And sure enough I was right.
Because now we know that Poilievre is a secret misogynist who gets his kicks by hating women.
Pierre Poilievre’s official YouTube videos included a hidden tag appealing to misogynistic online movements that Canada’s intelligence agencies view as a danger.
A Global News analysis of 50 of Poilievre’s most recent YouTube videos showed that they included a tag — hidden from viewers, but not from the videos’ publisher — used by a misogynistic online movement.
The tag, #mgtow, is an acronym for “Men Going Their Own Way” — a mostly-online movement comprised of anti-feminists who attempt to cut women completely out of their lives. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the movement overlaps with more aggressive forms of “male supremacy.”
It's absolutely depraved, and totally disgusting.
It could only come from a creepy far right extremist like Poilievre.
And of course, if you thought he would at least apologize, you would be wrong.
The Conservative party will not investigate who was responsible for inserting a hidden misogynistic phrase to promote Pierre Poilievre’s YouTube videos, Global News has learned.
There won't even be an investigation.
After being approached by Global, Poilievre’s team scrubbed the tag from the videos and began an internal probe to determine who was responsible. But by Thursday afternoon, they had called off their search.
And it's not hard to guess why not.
Back in 2018 when the tag was inserted, there were only two or three people working in his office, so the list of suspects would be a small one, and would of course include Poilievre.
But why he would deliberately try to attract men who hate women is still hard to understand, especially since some of the so called incels are incredibly violent.
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
And their poison spreads easily.
The man behind an incel-inspired attack at a Toronto massage parlour two years ago has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder — citing the man responsible for the city's deadly van attack as "inspiration."
Which makes me wonder, does Poilievre share a murderous deep seated hatred for women, because his 16-year-old mother gave him up for adoption?
Is that what explains why he is always so angry and bitter?
When he screams at Justin Trudeau is his traumatized inner child really screaming MUMMY !!!
Or is it because he has too many admirers like the far-right kook Alex Jones?
Pierre Poilievre has earned a new admirer — conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Jones, who regularly promotes conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric through his website InfoWars, took time during a recent broadcast to heap praise on Canada’s newly elected Conservative leader.
“As negative as things are, we got Bolsonaro, we got Georgia Meloni in Italy, we got the new Canadian leader who’s set to beat Trudeau — who is totally anti-New World Order,” Jones said on his September 30 broadcast.Does Poilievre's creamy misogyny explain why he has embraced the convoy thugs who are also riddled with women haters, as well as racists and homophobes?
I must admit I don't know, only a psychiatrist can explain Poilievre's bizarre behaviour to the rest of us.
What I do know is that if he had any decency he would resign, and that the women in this country are lucky that Justin Trudeau is on their side.
We can’t believe we have to say this in 2022: women’s rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/hiSqURSdc2— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) October 6, 2022
For Poilievre has coarsened this country almost beyond recognition.
So much so that some freedumb Con can think he can threaten the brilliant cartoonist Michael de Adder.
And that he will get away with it.
Well he can't...
And Poilievre and his ugly Convoy Party won't get away with it either.
He is trying to drag this country to a very dark and fascist place.
And de Adder is right:
We have been warned...
A man who hates half the people in this country will never be Prime Minister.
And the women and the decent men of Canada will make sure of that...
He even looks like Alfalfa from the He-Man Woman Hater's Club
