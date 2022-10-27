Pierre Poilievre and the Nightmares He Can’t Escape

I always knew that Pierre Poilievre would never be able to make Canadians forget his shameful behaviour when the trucker convoy goons tried to bring down Justin Trudeau.
He refused to condemn the hairy Con barbarians who held the helpless people of Ottawa hostage for almost a month, intimidated, tortured them, and drove so many to the edge of despair, or worse.
Now he's desperately trying to escape the curse of the convoy, and sounding like he's losing his marbles.
Can you believe that?
In an interview with some dinky Con TV station, he actually suggested that Justin Trudeau could have ended the occupation in two days, if he had agreed to talk to the insurgents.
You know, the Con mob who paraded around with their Fuck Trudeau flags...
Or the ones that threatened this TV crew...
The protesters surround our vehicle and start banging on it. One man spits at our window.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 19, 2022
Police have to push crowd back so we can try and get out.
We finally do. #bcpoli #TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/d7NrHGF45B
Or Cons like this kooky religious fanatic talking or screaming in tongues...
Back at Huf Gym: here is one their supporters in my face as I record interaction with police. Peel Sergeant does nothing to stop her. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rfDrUwPVws— 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) April 16, 2021
Who seemed to have the police on her side.
Fortunately some other police officers noticed the large number of Cons supporting the trucker terrorists and issued this warning.
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
"Some federally elected officials from the Conservative Party of Canada have visited the protest, had their picture taken with protest organizers, and made public statements of support for the blockade
And some in the media are finally calling for Poilievre and his grubby gang to be investigated:
Poilievre and other MPs who supported the illegal activity (which, in Ottawa, ended only after the Emergencies Act was invoked and multiple law enforcement agencies were tapped to arrest law-breakers) showed no interest in restoring public peace in Ottawa. Their sole objective was to exploit the occupation for political gain, to weaponize it against their political opponents.
It was one of the most shameful betrayals of country Canadians have ever seen from a group of parliamentarians in recent history. Those actions, and the effects they had on prolonging and intensifying the occupation, warrants further investigation.
No wonder Poilievre hasn't held a newser for almost six weeks. No wonder Justin Trudeau is turning him into a joke.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre did not attend the press gallery dinner on Saturday evening, but he was nonetheless much of the focus of a long-standing political tradition of lobbing light-hearted shots at political rivals during speeches at the event.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began getting his digs in at Poilievre with the suggestion that the Conservative leader would have come if the press gallery had told him they were "occupying" the venue — a reference to his support for the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
But the question must be what is Poilievre hiding? Does he think he can run away from the truth like his Con buddy Doug Ford?
Does Poilievre think he can make decent people forget how warmly he welcomed the trucker terrorists to Ottawa?
And supported their bestial occupation even though it turned the lives of so many into a living nightmare.
Does Poilievre really think he can run away from the diseased woman hating hash tag he embedded in his YouTube videos?
Because if he does, that creepy Con is going to be very disappointed, for the worst is still to come.
He never should have been chosen leader of the Cons. He has already shown himself unfit to be prime minister.
But he is taking himself and his diseased Con cult down.
So although it is a Canadian horror story, it will have a happy ending...
