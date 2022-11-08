The Cons and the Monstrous Con Convoy Show

I never believed that the far right trucker's occupation of Ottawa was all about vaccine mandates, or bouncy castles, or as one kooky Con called it Canada's Woodstock.
And after watching the Emergency Act inquiry I see I was right.
That bestial spectacle wasn't really a protest, it was a Con attempt to overthrow a duly elected government.
And what made it even worse was that it had all the elements of a fascist conspiracy.
For what else can we call this sinister network?
Keith Wilson, a lawyer for some of the organizers, alleged on Wednesday that the convoy regularly received leaks from sympathetic officers about the operational plans of police.
At the commission hearing Wednesday, Wilson had described a "steady stream of information and leaks" coming from on-duty officers in the Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP and security agencies.
And this is even more disturbing.
A former member of Justin Trudeau's security team may have leaked the prime minister's schedule, according to an intelligence document tabled before the inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter.
For that doesn't just smell like Con, it smells a lot like treason.
And is the sort of thing you might expect to see in a fascist country, not in a country like Canada.
But then who can be surprised? The Cons have debased and corrupted our country and its values for years, and the convoy leaders were some of the scummiest people this country has ever known.
Convoy leaders like the grubby racist Pat King, letting decent Canadians know what he thinks of them.
While he waits to go back to prison, where he belongs.
Or the convoy bag woman Tamara Lich, who wept for herself and all the money she raised but couldn't collect, after the government froze her funds...
But couldn't spare a tear for the people of Ottawa, who were driven to despair by her hairy honkers.
And then there was the born again Con James Bauder, who says God told him to invade Ottawa, and demand that Justin Trudeau be arrested for treason.
He also told the inquiry why he calls himself an "Alpha male" while also explaining why he calls Trudeau "Justine.
Only to burst into tears moments later...
day 16 #POEC— TheMayor.TV (@tMayor_McCheese) November 3, 2022
James Ralph BAUDER:
'As an Alpha Male trucker, oil patch, farm boy kind of guy.'#EmergencyActInquiry #cdnpoli #ottnews #OttawaOccupation pic.twitter.com/9DYsGci2WY
Alpha Male/Convoy Mastermind, James Bauder crying, is a tough Alpha Male look 🎥 @ResistanceCats pic.twitter.com/8F6MxXfo1r— Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) November 3, 2022
As only a Con misogynist and homophobe could.
And when you put it all together, you have to ask yourself, where is that other great convoy leader, Pierre Poilievre? And when is he going to be summoned to testify?
For he went out of his way to welcome the convoy thugs to Ottawa, he supported their bestial occupation, and even fed them coffee and donuts.
And judging by the person he just appointed as his new propaganda chief, he's still firmly on their side...
For believe it or not, Sarah Fischer is even more of a convoy groupie than Pee Pee himself.
Horns have been honking for 8 hours straight! Music to my ears! #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/NasijA1Gfg— Sarah Fischer (@SarahFischer__) January 29, 2022
Which is too bad for the ugly Con cult.
For if Poilievre thought that other Canadians would also support that kooky convoy he made a big mistake...
A mistake that along with all the others should ensure that he is never Prime Minister.
For as I keep saying, he can run but he can't hide...
We have that Con greaser where we want him.
And *honk* *honk* *honkity* *honk*.
We ARE going to destroy him...
1 comment:
Muldoon, Hapless, Sheer-nonsense, the Old Fool, PeePee. If I was a proctologist I might see a trend here.
