Why Pierre Poilievre Will Never Be Prime Minister

It was great to be able to finally return to my peaceful neighbourhood by the lake, and find it looking as beautiful as ever.
And after a lot of travelling, and a case of the flu, I was tempted not to resume blogging until the New Year.
But I just couldn't let the grubby Pierre Poilievre get away with this latest Big Lie for ONE minute longer
I mean, can you believe that?
The ugly Harperite is now claiming that Canada is broken, and it's all Justin Trudeau's fault.
When he is the one who is always trying to tear this country down.
And Canada is definitely NOT broken.
He had hoped that the Emergencies Inquiry would damage Justin Trudeau.
But Trudeau aced the challenge, while Poilievre who didn't dare go anywhere near the inquiry, lest he remind Canadians of the prominent role he played in that attempted insurrection, was left looking like a loser.
While his desperate attempt to avoid embarrassing questions from the parliamentary media, and shield the nuts in his caucus, also had many calling him a coward.
Which does help explain why his polls appear to be tanking.
As Christmas nears, Canadians have more holiday jeers than holiday cheers for the official leader of the opposition.
One-in-three (33%) view Poilievre favourably, while more than half (54%) hold a negative view. These levels of unfavourable sentiment are much higher than those of previous leaders Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole, and Stephen Harper at the beginning of their own leadership ventures.
With Poilievre setting a new record as the most unpopular leader since Stephen Harper.
While Justin Trudeau's popularity surges.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, enjoys a five-point boost in his approval compared to summer levels. He’s viewed positively by more than two-in-five (43%).
It seems that Canadians have not forgotten how Poilievre supported a domestic terrorist movement that was trying to overthrow the duly elected Liberal government.
It's just too big to ever forget or forgive.
But even more importantly, the polls suggest that many women have not forgotten the vile misogynist tag he embedded in his YouTube videos.
An emerging gender divide is unmistakable: Poilievre’s favourability is nearly twice as high among men (44%) as women (23%), while the inverse, though not as pronounced, is true of Trudeau (35% among men, 50% among women).
It was ugly and evil, like the man himself...
No self respecting Canadian woman could ever trust Poilievre, or vote for him after that. And without their support he cannot win.
Which explains why the increasingly desperate Poilievre has now hauled out the law and order card.
And is trying to stir up even more hatred against Justin Trudeau to try to please his rabid base.
As if he hasn't done enough to corrupt this country's values, and endanger the life of the Prime Minister.
Which makes his claim that Trudeau is breaking this country an absolute farce, and only reinforces my belief that Poilievre is a dangerous fascist.
For this is the Brexit fascist Nigel Farage sounding off just the other day:
This is Donald Trump also showing his true colours:
And there can no longer be any doubt that Poilievre belongs in their company, and is an existential threat to this country.Which is a horrible thought, but on the other hand, a great way to end an ugly year.
For Poilievre may still dream of becoming our little pocket Fuhrer.
But after only three months Canadians have made it clear what they think of him.
And try as he might, he will NEVER be Prime Minister...
* * * * * * * * * *
And that's it for me in 2022.
Except to thank those who have kept me company on my long blogging journey, and encouraged me to keep going.
I look forward to joining with you to try to bury the Cons once and for all in 2023. We'll never get a better chance.
Happy New Year everybody !!!!
