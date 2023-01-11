Pierre Poilievre Thinks He Can Make Us Believe He's a Nice Guy

For as long as I can remember, Pierre Poilievre has been a loud grating rage farmer, gnawing away at this country and its values.
He is a misogynist, a bully, and an increasingly far right extremist, who seeks to diminish our Canada so he can make himself look bigger.
And the way him and his Convoy Party have gone after the Justin Trudeau, with their never-ending attacks, conspiracy theories, and all those F**K TRUDEAU flags, has been simply disgusting.
So I needless to say I found this rather shocking.
I mean, can you believe it? The creepy Pee Pee now wants us to believe that he's really a NICE GUY?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doesn’t like “rage,” and he doesn’t like profanity-laden flags about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he told reporters on Friday.
“I don’t like the flags, and I don’t like rage,” Poilievre said.
“But I think we have to ask ourselves: why are people so angry? Like, why are people so angry? And the answer is that they’re hurting.”
Which sadly for him, won't be easy. Not when Poilievre has been only too happy to use the depraved F**K Trudeau campaign, to stir up a murderous hatred against the Prime Minister.
Or just listen to what he once had to say about the CERB program. And when you do, check out the cold dead look in his eyes.
Imagine: There is a global pandemic, you lost your job, you don't know how you are going to pay your bills or feed your children. You look to the govt for help and this is what you hear from PM @PierrePoilievre. @StephenKing couldn't write a scarier novel.#cdnpoli @CPC_HQ pic.twitter.com/STlVLCD7BO— Bernard Roulinski (@roulinski) March 28, 2022
For they are the cold dead eyes of a far-right psychopath, who can't feel the pain of others.
The whole thing is a farce. The Cons are desperately trying to soften Poilievre's image, to try to encourage more women to vote for him.
Even as their ghastly leader cuddles up to the kooky bigot Jordan Peterson...
Who has his own problems with women...
Jordan Peterson has gone full evangelical, these right-wing grifters are so predictable pic.twitter.com/8E8TkAKdVb— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 4, 2023
And also can't understand why so many women find him so repulsive.
So no, Pierre Poilievre is not, and never will be a nice guy.
That should be obvious, but in this country it still needs to be said because so many still don't get it, thanks largely to our bought Con media. So I'm happy to repeat this over and over again.
He is a dangerous far-right demagogue, a raging far-right extremist who would take this country to a place where hope goes to die.
Pierre Poilievre a nice guy?
Don't make me laugh...
No comments:
Post a Comment