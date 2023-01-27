I've been away, but it seemed to me like only yesterday that Pierre Poilievre shocked a lot of Canadians, by solemnly declaring that he was really a nice guy.
He claimed that he didn't like all those F**K Trudeau flags, had no time for "rage," and seemed to suggest he might actually stop demonizing the Prime Minister as he has on a daily basis, for what seems like forever.
So I must admit that at first I was stunned. Could the grubby far-right rage farmer really be trying to turn over a new leaf? It seemed too good to be true.
And sadly it was.
For in just a few days his tinny halo fell off, and he was back in the company of racists.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre faced criticism from his political opponents Friday for delivering a speech to the Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP), a controversial Winnipeg-based group that has been associated with efforts to downplay the effects of residential schools on Indigenous children and oppose vaccine mandates.
And homophobes...
Blasting a record number of ugly messages out of his YouTube hate machine.
Speaking out in support of the grotesque misogynist and kooky clown Jordan Peterson.
Attacking the World Economic Forum, the source of so many crazed conspiracy theories, just to show the convoy gang that he is still one of them.
Retweeting this tweet from the Con loser Roman Baber to show his contempt for science and the battle against climate change.
And of course, blaming Justin Trudeau for EVERYTHING...
It was quite a transition, from Mr Ugly Con to Mr Nice Guy and back again.
But then he visited Quebec, and posed as a moderate again.
And while most Quebecers still gave him the cold shoulder, it did prompt the Globe's Konrad Yakabuski to wonder who is the real Pierre Poilievre?
As a public service, we are ceding this space to an urgent request from the Quebec provincial police for help in identifying a person calling himself Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who visited the province in recent days.
The SQ has reason to believe that the person in question may have usurped the identity of the federal Conservative Leader in order to persuade Quebeckers that the real Mr. Poilievre is nothing like the angry cartoon character who won his party’s 2022 leadership contest by promising to blow up Canada as we know it.
Yakabuski plays the story as a big joke, and it is. But at time when far-right extremists are a growing threat, the question he asks is a serious one:
Who is the real Poilievre?
And the answer is he is the same kooky Con he always has been, who set out long ago to destroy this country and its values...
The Harper stooge, the racist, the bully, the ugly misogynist, the serial liar, the bitcoin bitch.
The ghastly Con who encouraged his supporters not to get vaccinated, and by spreading disinformation made the Covid tragedy even worse.
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
The domestic terrorist supporter, who has used hate to debase our once peaceful country beyond recognition.
For believe it or not this is Hamilton, Ontario, CANADA...
CRAZY: Justin Trudeau swarmed by angry protesters outside the Bread Bar in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/GnI3jdHn89— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) January 25, 2023
I have no idea how that Con mob was allowed to get so close to our Prime Minister, but we all know how hard Poilievre has worked to inflame their murderous rage.
For this is the real Poilievre, the kinky cult leader who claims that our country is broken, but is broken himself...
One final thought... I watched Poilievre address his Con Caucus this morning and it was a truly frightening and fascist spectacle.
And all I can say is this:
If this cold, cruel psycho ever becomes Prime Minister our beautiful country won't stand a chance...
Pierre Poilievre is one of Harper's top attack dogs. Whenever a minister enacted any type of policy that might go against the government's (read Lord Harper) mandates, Poilievre stormed into their office and screamed at them and intimidated them until they stopped or qquite.
Pierre Poilievre voted against gay marriage with his gay dad in the House of Commons watching him. Note: Many people across parties did as well, but the difference is those people changed their views and now support LGBTQIA+.
Pierre Poilievre said Indigenous should basically tighten their bootstraps and go to work.
It goes on and on and on. We know who he is. He won't get a majority unless Ontario loses its mind. And that's not impossible but the odds are if the Conservatives win anything it will be a minority, and there are no happy partners here. Except the Bloc, but with François Legault basically giving him the cold shoulder, except QC to go BQ-LPC-NDP in the next general election.
Also, I am following Optimisitc Tory on Twitter because he's the Michael Taube of Canadian Cynics, for those of you who follow me.
Stay warm Simon, it's a cold stretch now, even for the Scotch! Or is it Scottish? I never know and Robertson Davies was never helpful here. ;-)
Isn't it annoying when we take a break off all this madness and come back just to realize that it always all stays the same?
I just wish that during the next election campaign, everything about PeePee's nasty character will be exposed nonstop for all to remember the rancid individuals he and his base truly are.
Take care of yourself Simon!
