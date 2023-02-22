The "Freedom Convoy" And The True Horror Of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has made a lot of kooky really bad videos, but the one he made the other day in his limousine as he glided down the highway had to be one of the worst.
It was yet another Trudeau hate video, but it was so ridiculous he looked like the deposed dictator of a banana republic, in his getaway car, heading for the airport as quickly as possible. While seeming to choke in his own farts.
But then of course he's desperate.
He was hoping that the report of the Emergencies Act Inquiry would condemn Justin Trudeau for messing with his convoy buddies.
But that didn't happen,
On the contrary, Trudeau emerged as the big winner, who did the right and necessary thing to save our country from the monstrous hairy honkers.
While Doug Ford was skewered for failing to do anything to help the people of Ottawa.
As only a Con coward could.
But the biggest loser of all was Pierre Poilievre.
For who can forget the way Poilievre greeted the so-called Freedom Convoy as it began its invasion of Ottawa, waving his arms around and screaming with excitement, like a dizzy cheerleader?
Who can forget the way he bought them coffee and donuts? And by so doing encouraged the far- right kooks who dreamed of toppling the Trudeau government, by force if necessary?
While claiming that the hairy honkers were mostly good people, who just wanted an end to Justin Trudeau's "unfair and unscientific vaccine mandates."
When in fact he couldn't have been more wrong.
The mandates were scientific and saved millions of lives, the so-called Freedom Convoy was a potentially dangerous domestic terrorist movement.
People in Ottawa-Gatineau mostly told the Ottawa People's Commission that last year's self-described "Freedom Convoy brought widespread human rights abuses to people in the city's downtown, according to a new report.
So Poilievre's attempt to blame Trudeau for the occupation couldn't be more outrageous.
Ryan? pic.twitter.com/HxFss82Trk— BC Reality (@BCReality) October 14, 2022
"This was an emergency that Justin Trudeau created by attacking his own population, by driving up their cost of living, by making it impossible for people to pay their bills, and live their lives in peace," says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as he comments on #POEC report. pic.twitter.com/XVEmP4mN9s— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 17, 2023
Or more pathetic.And as if that wasn't bad enough, Poilievre will sooner or later have to explain why his convoy thugs received so much support from right-wing Americans.
As well as so much support from the Russians.
Russian propaganda sites attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making false accusations about his government “ordering” the use of violence against demonstrators, and tore into Canada’s mainstream media during last year’s “Freedom Convoy.”
SouthFront and Global Research both produced ongoing coverage of the “Freedom Convoy” that often included disinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, as well as repeated calls for Trudeau to step down.
For by sharing those objectives, and using the same tactics to try to divide Canadians, Poilievre is clearly guilty of at the very least flirting with treason.
And that is yet another reason him and his Cons can never be trusted to govern this country.
While this short message sums up the true horror of Pierre Poilievre...
For it shows how low him and his Convoy Cons are prepared to go to destroy this country and its values.
As well as showing us once again why that grubby little man must never be Prime Minister.
And why no decent person in this country will be safe until the day he is sent to the place where he truly belongs...
