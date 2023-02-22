Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The "Freedom Convoy" And The True Horror Of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has made a lot of kooky really bad videos, but the one he made the other day in his limousine as he glided down the highway had to be one of the worst.

It was yet another Trudeau hate video, but it was so ridiculous he looked like the deposed dictator of a banana republic, in his getaway car, heading for the airport as quickly as possible. While seeming to choke in his own farts.

But then of course he's desperate.

He was hoping that the report of the Emergencies Act Inquiry would condemn Justin Trudeau for messing with his convoy buddies.

But that didn't happen,

On the contrary, Trudeau emerged as the big winner, who did the right and necessary thing to save our country from the monstrous hairy honkers.


Commissioner Paul Rouleau said today the federal government met the "very high" threshold needed to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, citing "a failure in policing and federalism." 

"Lawful protest descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency," he wrote in his highly-anticipated report, tabled Friday in the House of Commons. "I have concluded that cabinet was reasonably concerned that the situation it was facing was worsening and at risk of becoming dangerous and unmanageable."

While Doug Ford was skewered for failing to do anything to help the people of Ottawa.

As only a Con coward could.

But the biggest loser of all was Pierre Poilievre.

For who can forget the way Poilievre greeted the so-called Freedom Convoy as it began its invasion of Ottawa, waving his arms around and screaming with excitement, like a dizzy cheerleader?

Who can forget the way he bought them coffee and donuts? And by so doing encouraged the far- right kooks who dreamed of toppling the Trudeau government, by force if necessary?

While claiming that the hairy honkers were mostly good people, who just wanted an end to Justin Trudeau's "unfair and unscientific vaccine mandates."

When in fact he couldn't have been more wrong.

The mandates were scientific and saved millions of lives,  the so-called Freedom Convoy was a potentially dangerous domestic terrorist movement.


And for people who lived in the occupation zone, it was an absolute horror show

People in Ottawa-Gatineau mostly told the Ottawa People's Commission that last year's self-described "Freedom Convoy brought widespread human rights abuses to people in the city's downtown, according to a new report.

People who live and work in downtown Ottawa endured several weeks of widespread human rights abuse, amidst a climate of threats, fear, sexual harassment and intimidation marked by racism, misogyny, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and other expressions of hate and intolerance," it said. 

People told this commission they were driven into by truck drivers, beaten, pushed, chased and threatened. Many felt they either had to remain inside their homes to stay safe from the noise, fumes and people taking up streets or leave the area altogether.

It was a Con freak show that debased them, their city, and their country...


And it had very little to do with vaccine mandates...
So Poilievre's attempt to blame Trudeau for the occupation couldn't be more outrageous.

Or more pathetic.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, Poilievre will sooner or later have to explain why his convoy thugs received so much support from right-wing Americans.

As well as so much support from the Russians.

Russian propaganda sites attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making false accusations about his government “ordering” the use of violence against demonstrators, and tore into Canada’s mainstream media during last year’s “Freedom Convoy.”

SouthFront and Global Research both produced ongoing coverage of the “Freedom Convoy” that often included disinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, as well as repeated calls for Trudeau to step down.

For by sharing those objectives, and using the same tactics to try to divide Canadians, Poilievre is clearly guilty of at the very least flirting with treason.

And that is yet another reason him and his Cons can never be trusted to govern this country.

While this short message sums up the true horror of Pierre Poilievre...


For it shows how low him and his Convoy Cons are prepared to go to destroy this country and its values.

As well as showing us once again why that grubby little man must never be Prime Minister.

And why no decent person in this country will be safe until the day he is sent to the place where he truly belongs...

