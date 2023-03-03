Pierre Poilievre's Nazi Nightmare

Pierre Poilievre has been crawling through the right-wing sewer from a very early age. He hung out with kooky weirdos even before he joined the bigots of the Reform Party.
He was Stephen Harper's faithful little Gauleiter and serviced him shamefully, trying to suppress the vote, make pensions harder to get, and trying to throw as many mostly young Canadians in jail as he could.
But this is his Nazi nightmare...
Can you believe it?
Three members members of his own party hosting a three-hour party for the European Nazi Christine Anderson.
The three Con MPs are of course claiming that they had no idea that Anderson is a Nazi. Mein Gott!!!!
And nobody should be surprised that Pierre Poilievre has not said a word about that fascist party, preferring to leave it to one of his flunkies to issue a statement.
Or be surprised that days after that Nazi lunch was exposed, he's still lying.
Far-right German politician Christine Anderson dismisses federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s suggestion that three of his MPs had no information about her politics before they met her last month.
And still running.
At a Parliament Hill news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Poilievre walked away as a journalist began to ask a question about Ms. Anderson and the MPs.
Absolutely shameful! @PierrePoilievre and the Conservatives are taking Canadians for a ride. Does he really think he can avoid answering questions on his MPs dining with far-right politicians from the AfD? pic.twitter.com/zH5LeHoP3w— Diane Lebouthillier (@DiLebouthillier) March 2, 2023
It's grotesque, it's cowardly, but the reason for his shameful behaviour is quite simple:
Anderson is a convoy groupie AND a Russian groupie...
And Poilievre owes both groups big time for helping him to become Con leader.
Unlike the Chinese who are bit players in Canada when it comes to interfering in our elections, the Russians have the capacity to bring down a government, as they tried to do during the Con invasion of Ottawa.
And Poilievre is no doubt hoping they will help him to become Prime Minister...
Which could be fatal, for Bernier is already calling Anderson an "honorary member" of his party.
Bellamy is also a good buddy of Pierre Poilievre…
Here’s the Trudeau interaction with an anti-vax protestor at the Ukrainian vigil in Toronto. He really snapped back at the individual who was shouting at him for stealing freedoms. pic.twitter.com/RYQx4LR2Yj— Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) February 25, 2023
It was really inspiring to see Trudeau put down that grubby Con, especially since our decent Prime Minister was also standing up for all the Canadians who sacrificed their lives to defeat the Nazis…
His Cons are no longer a Canadian party.
So it's now our sacred duty to make sure that sleazy, cowardly little Con never ever becomes Prime Minister…
