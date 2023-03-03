Friday, March 03, 2023

Pierre Poilievre's Nazi Nightmare

Pierre Poilievre has been crawling through the right-wing sewer from a very early age. He hung out with kooky weirdos even before he joined the bigots of the Reform Party.

He was Stephen Harper's faithful little Gauleiter and serviced him shamefully, trying to suppress the vote, make pensions harder to get, and trying to throw as many mostly young Canadians in jail as he could.

But this is his Nazi nightmare...

Can you believe it?

Three members members of his own party hosting a three-hour party for the European Nazi Christine Anderson.

The three Con MPs are of course claiming that they had no idea that Anderson is a Nazi. Mein Gott!!!!

And nobody should be surprised that Pierre Poilievre has not said a word about that fascist party, preferring to leave it to one of his flunkies to issue a statement.

Or be surprised that days after that Nazi lunch was exposed, he's still lying.

Far-right German politician Christine Anderson dismisses federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s suggestion that three of his MPs had no information about her politics before they met her last month.

And still running.

At a Parliament Hill news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Poilievre walked away as a journalist began to ask a question about Ms. Anderson and the MPs.

It's grotesque, it's cowardly, but the reason for his shameful behaviour is quite simple: 

Anderson is a convoy groupie AND a Russian groupie...

And Poilievre owes both groups big time for helping him to become Con leader.

Unlike the Chinese who are bit players in Canada when it comes to interfering in our elections, the Russians have the capacity to bring down a government, as they tried to do during the Con invasion of Ottawa.

And Poilievre is no doubt hoping they will help him to become Prime Minister...


  
So he simply cannot be trusted, and along with some CSIS moles, may one day have to be arrested for treason.

For as the National Observer's Max Fawcett recently wrote, Poilievre can't seem to be able to choose between the convoy and Canada.  

If he refuses to kick those three MPs out of his caucus, he’ll look like he’s soft on the sort of hate that Anderson is peddling — and help write the Liberal Party’s attack ads in the next election for them. But if he does give them the boot, he risks handing Maxime Bernier a ready-made parliamentary caucus, along with an argument for why the former PPC supporters who may have reluctantly decided to embrace Poilievre should return to the fold.

Which could be fatal, for Bernier is already calling Anderson an "honorary member" of his party.


And she could take about ten percent of Poilieve's party with her.

But if you want a perfect trifecta, all you have to do is look at the case of the rabid anti-vaxxer and Trudeau hater Derick Bellamy who is also Anderson's good buddy...

Bellamy is also a good buddy of Pierre Poilievre…


And just the other day was seen heckling Justin Trudeau at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


Only to have Trudeau make it clear what he thought of him and his kooky friends…

It was really inspiring to see Trudeau put down that grubby Con, especially since our decent Prime Minister was also standing up for all the Canadians who sacrificed their lives to defeat the Nazis…



By allowing his Cons to become a sewer of Nazi and far right propaganda, Pierre Poilievre has betrayed them, this country, and its values.

His Cons are no longer a Canadian party.

So it's now our sacred duty to make sure that sleazy, cowardly little Con never ever becomes Prime Minister…

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)