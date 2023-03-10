Friday, March 10, 2023

Pierre Poilievre And The Road To Con Hell



Ever since I saw his graduation photo, and the bizarre inscription he chose to go with it, I have always believed that Pierre Poilievre suffers from a serious mental problem.

For the obvious thrill he gets out of threatening poor and vulnerable Canadians is deeply disturbing, and potentially dangerous.

And now I'm feeling vindicated. For everything I feared he might become, is turning out to be true. 

And after his behaviour this week, I'm sure that even more Canadians believe that he would take this country to a very dark place.


Poilievre started going off the deep end the other day, after the Prime Minister dismissed calls for a public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference into our electoral process.

And the slimy Con leader refused to condemn the Nazi sympathizers in his caucus.

But if you thought that was kooky and unhinged, Poilievre then went on to accuse Trudeau of being a traitor.

Using his harshest language yet on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian democracy, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of working in China's interests and against Canada.

Which was so outrageous it was rightfully condemned by most decent Canadians.

But no sooner had the sleazy Poilievre finished gargling his bile, when it was the grotesque Con MP Michael Cooper's turn to spread his cheeks and expose his disgusting misogyny.

Liberal and NDP MPs called out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a "shameful" and "completely unacceptable" comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference on Thursday.

"You've talked tough. You've talked tough with your Beijing counterpart, so you say. You even stared into his eyes, I'm sure he was very intimidated," said Cooper in questioning Joly during a combative and intense meeting of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC).

Which makes perfect sense when Cooper is a lowlife SoCon bigot who rents his home from Poilievre.

And for years his grubby leader secretly embedded a tag in his YouTube videos encouraging women haters to support his candidacy for leader....


As only a Con pervert could.

It's all so disgusting, but there is some good news.

It turns out the Chinese influencers may have helped Poilievre get rid of Erin O'Toole who they apparently feared more than Justin Trudeau.

And just like I predicted, this latest fake sandal is shaping up to be a nothing burger...
But what it will do is further damage the greasy little Poilievre.

So he can gargle all he likes until his bile pours out of the side of his mouth.

But Canadians are seeing the real Poilievre. He's on the fast road to Con hell…


And he can squeal, or squawk, or cluck all he likes.

But he is almost done like dinner.

And he will NEVER be Prime Minister...

