Pierre Poilievre And The Road To Con Hell

For the obvious thrill he gets out of threatening poor and vulnerable Canadians is deeply disturbing, and potentially dangerous.
And now I'm feeling vindicated. For everything I feared he might become, is turning out to be true.
And after his behaviour this week, I'm sure that even more Canadians believe that he would take this country to a very dark place.
Poilievre started going off the deep end the other day, after the Prime Minister dismissed calls for a public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference into our electoral process.
And the slimy Con leader refused to condemn the Nazi sympathizers in his caucus.
But if you thought that was kooky and unhinged, Poilievre then went on to accuse Trudeau of being a traitor.
Conservative Leader @PierrePoilievre says MPs who met with far-right German politician Christine Anderson will not face consequences . #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Xx1Q1vz9cG— Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) March 6, 2023
Using his harshest language yet on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian democracy, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of working in China's interests and against Canada.
Which was so outrageous it was rightfully condemned by most decent Canadians.
This rhetoric from Poilievre is the pinnacle of far-right authoritarian populism. This is the shit you see from wanna be dictators like Bolsonaro and Trump. https://t.co/7T6Xo81qMj— Emmett Macfarlane 🇺🇦 (@EmmMacfarlane) March 7, 2023
But no sooner had the sleazy Poilievre finished gargling his bile, when it was the grotesque Con MP Michael Cooper's turn to spread his cheeks and expose his disgusting misogyny.
This is not even close to complicated. If you're going to beak off like a low rent banana republic fool, ignoring evidence, and calling everyone you don't like a traitor, you're not in the major leagues. You're a cartoon. You're not relevant. You're the horse that never finished.— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) March 8, 2023
No comments:
Post a Comment