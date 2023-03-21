The Never-ending Depravity of Pierre Poilievre

I always knew that Pierre Poilievre would take us to a very dark and very dirty place.
I knew that he's a cold cruel Con who gets his kooky thrills by destroying things rather than creating them. A ghastly bully who enjoys the pain of others.
I knew that his creepy obsession with Justin Trudeau made him dangerous, for Trudeau AND our country.
But still he manages to shock and disgust me.
Poilievre did hurriedly delete that tweet, but by that time the Con media were up in arms and baying for blood.
It was an extraordinary sight, all the old dinosaurs in the Con media coming together to repeat the same Con talking points, and inhale each other's farts.
With some like Andrew Coyne becoming so carried away by his hatred of Justin Trudeau, as well as his hatred of Pierre Trudeau (for knocking up Coyne's cousin but never marrying her.)
That he finally lost what little credibility he had left, as did all the other Con media stooges.
None of them has ever bothered to point out that the biggest assault on our electoral system was Pierre Poilievre's sinister Fair Elections Act, that would have disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Canadians.
Or bothered to remind Canadians what even the Globe editorialists had to say, when the newly elected Trudeau government sent the Fair Elections Act into the garbage can of history.
So anything goes, and an attack on a person like David Johnston can also become an attack on our equally decent Governor General Mary Simon.
This #InternationalWomensDay, let’s commit to greater respect.— Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) March 8, 2023
We are sharing #GGSimon’s experience to help foster change. We hope you will join us.
➡ https://t.co/rFGxNOVwnV pic.twitter.com/DDclO3cz9k
By some of Poilievre's many bigoted Con supporters who disgrace their country every time they open their dirty mouths.
The kind of human scum the Cons were hoping would overthrow the duly elected Liberal government...
The kind that debase themselves and our country every day of the year with their disgusting behaviour.
For that's where that lowlife Con cult would take us.
And so is this...
From Poilievre's good buddy and fellow vile misogynist Jordan Peterson...
Who should have been locked up in a mental hospital long ago.
You know, in a recent article the writer Mark Bourrie looked at the wildly overhyped Chinagate "scandal" and what Poilievre and his Convoy Party are doing to our country.
It’s clear that Pierre Poilievre wants to slither into office on a skid-mark of smear. He has no boundaries, no ethics, no concern about the damage to Canada, no scruples at all. The PostMedia newspaper chain – a real, destructive foreign interest, if anyone’s actually looking – is Poilievre’s megaphone. It doesn’t matter how many decent people, including Paul Rouleau and David Johnston, are collateral damage.
And what could happen if the Poilievre and his Convoy Cons are not decisively defeated.
This country does face an existential crisis. Its most important democratic and rule of law institutions are under serious attack and may not survive. Its most respected leaders are being driven from the public sphere, and talented people now see the price they’ll pay if they try to contribute to politics by donating or running for office.
Our institutions are being torn down and humiliated.
And Canadians are doing it.
Another writer, Michael Harris, also issued his own warning:
Something fundamental, and dangerous, has happened to the normally partisan world of politics, with all it warts. Populism has arrived like an 18-wheeler crashing into a bridge abutment, scattering its ugly cargo of racism, xenophobia, and trumped up distrust of government and government institutions all over the road.
Now incumbent governments are not just incompetent boobs who are mucking things up and ought to be shown the door. They are now the “enemy,” who must not only be replaced, but wiped out. Now the frontal attack on incumbent government is not simply a matter of offering voters a skewed version of its record. Now it is about whipping people into a frenzy of hatred and distrust of the status quo—and of individual politicians. It is rage set to political slogans, it’s anger on steroids.
So the warnings are starting to come in fast and furious, and can no longer be ignored.
They say Donald Trump could be arrested this week. Let's hope that the orange fascist is convicted and made to pay for his crimes.
And let's also hope that this kooky rage farmer, this depraved little Con who has done so much damage to our country, ends up in the same place...
