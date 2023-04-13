Donald Trump and the Bestiality of Pierre Poilievre

As I watched the ritual humiliation of Donald Trump the other day, I couldn't help wondering how his Canadian stooge Pierre Poilievre was feeling.
For Poilievre owes him so much, and so many of his Convoy Party are also Trump supporters.
The ghastly Pee Pee was too cowardly to come out with a statement of support, for obvious reasons.
But he has found a way to let his MAGA Cons know that he's one of THEM.
By using the word WOKE as often as he can...
With some of his wokey dokey making him look like a Con clown...
And others making him look like an idiot or a monster.
Sadly for Poilievre the word "woke" isn't something bad, it's something good. And he's just perverting its true meaning.
So the Cons that use it to try to debase their progressive opponents are only debasing themselves, and showing who they really are i.e. more American than Canadian…
But then our little Trump Gauleiter really has no choice, having been caught once again between a rock and a hard place.
He doesn't dare criticize any of his far-right Trump supporters, lest he lose some of them to Maxime Bernier's full fledged fascists.
Why do you think he didn't punish the three Con MPs who partied with that European Nazi?
Why didn't he dare to criticize the ugly American Andrew Scheer who made a spectacle out of himself during Joe Biden's visit to the House of Commons?
You think Andrew would have a tad more enthusiasm for a fellow American citizen. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CWeEGiN9Zk— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) March 24, 2023
Why did he allow the ghastly racist Michael Cooper, who rents his house from him, to disrespect the American president?
As Michael Harris points out, the decent into the latest Con hell dates back to Poilievre's fatal decision to throw his lot in with the scummy MAGA types of the convoy, believing that they could help him destroy Justin Trudeau, by whatever means necessary.
So the Conservative party lurched to the populist right in the very first days of dysfunction in Ottawa. It abruptly changed leaders, championed the truckers, and came after Justin Trudeau personally. They were betting that with the help of evangelicals, angry blue collar workers and the usual fatigue with any three-term government, the truckers would chauffeur them back into power.
And no matter what he and his allies will say publicly, Poilievre’s direction for the Conservatives clearly was inspired by Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.
So Poilievre's latest move to try to damage the CBC with the help of Elon Musk shows us how much Trump has influenced him, and how much that rancid little man hates Canada...
Talk about foreign interference.
And what about this latest tweet that could have slid out of Trump's cavernous rear orifice.
It's disgusting that a creepy Con like Poilievre, with nothing to show for his almost twenty years in Parliament, should try to debase a distinguished Canadian like David Johnston, with a proud record of service.
But at least now that Trump is heading for the Big House.
Or judging from one of his latest social media messages, the rubber room...
Poilievre's plan to ride to victory on the back of Trump's convoy crazies is looking more and more like a fatal political mistake.
And even Con fluffers like little Don Martin know Poilievre is living on borrowed time.
Chanting “jail not bail” or “go-woke, go-broke” is all very catchy while ideas such as ending safe injection sites and suing pharmaceutical companies to pay for the tragic cost of opioid addictions may be eye candy for his base, but they’re not middle-ground vote-shifting positions.
Without image overhaul to attract wider appeal, Poilievre will be seen by voters as Pee Wee Herman’s angry twin selling himself to unimpressed Canadians as the hard-right hope to fix a country that is both broke and broken.
Especially since most Canadians will come to understand that it's Poilievre who is broken not Canada, long before the next election. We'll make sure of that.
He’s an ugly racist, he’s a vile misogynist, he lies like a thief, he's a climate change denier, he’s a traitor to our Canada and its values.
But with a little bit of woke luck, his days are numbered.
And him and his good buddy Trump will end up in the same place…
No comments:
Post a Comment