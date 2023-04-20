Why Is Pierre Poilievre Always So Angry?

I'll never forget the day I attended a Poilievre leadership campaign rally at the Steam Whistle brewery in my neighbourhood.
It was a hot day, the Cons were sweating like pigs. And Poilievre's speech was so boring I was getting ready to leave, when suddenly the grubby demagogue started chanting "Defund the CBC" "Defund the CBC!!"
And the crowd went wild.
Nothing motivates the Cons more than the idea of dismembering the CBC, with their bare hands if necessary.
And whenever they get a chance to vent that hate it's both disturbing and disgusting...
With Poilievre and his Anaconda encouraging even children to hate that great Canadian institution.
But even that isn't enough to satiate Poilievre, so as you may know he reached out to the creepy Elon Musk to help him damage the CBC further.
And when Musk gave him what he wanted, this is how he reacted:
Can you believe it?
What a small little man, what an appalling loser...
What a ghastly hypocrite.
But then as Gerald Butts points out, this is a world wide fascist conspiracy.
As Tom Brodeck reminds us, it's all political fabrication.
Nary a week goes by without federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showing how unfit he is to become Canada’s next prime minister.
Whether it’s spreading falsehoods the federal government is “flooding the streets with heroin” or making juvenile claims the CBC is the “propaganda arm” of the Liberal government, Poilievre continues to show he’s been unable to make the jump from political adolescence to adulthood.
The kind of fabrication that can poison a country.
Fabrication has become a mainstay of Poilievre’s political tactics. If you repeat a lie often enough, the hope is people will start to believe it.
The thought of this guy becoming our next prime minister is frightening.
Which still begs the question: why does Poilievre hate the CBC so much?
Some suggest he's just trying to follow the example of Donald Trump, and his deranged war on "fake news."Daddy Stephen Harper who has always hated the CBC with a passion.
In 2015 Harper was planning to kick the CBC out of every building it owned, and sell the real estate.
Until Justin Trudeau arrived and kicked him out of power.
Which left Harper humiliated and very bitter, and Poilievre desperate to pleasure him and himself.
But while all of the above may be true to some extent, it still doesn't fully answer the burning question Lawrence Martin asks himself: why is that grubby demagogue so angry about EVERYTHING?
Why is Pierre Poilievre trying so hard to get us so mad? Why does anger seep from his every pore? Why does the Conservative Leader insist on being – to borrow a phrase from former U.S. vice-president Spiro Agnew – our “nattering nabob of negativism?”
Opposition leaders of course are supposed to oppose. But has there ever been a Conservative opposition leader so rabid, so given over to the politics of destruction?
Why doesn't he realize how un-Canadian or out to lunch he sounds?
With Pierre the Polarizer, there’s only one card in the playbook. The attack card. Run down the country and blame all its woes on Justin Trudeau. The Prime Minister has “vile and racist views.” He bears responsibility for the increased homicide rate. The flooding of British Columbia streets with heroin is partly his fault as well. Jeepers! What’s next? Dutch elm disease?
But while Martin asks some good questions, I honestly believe he is deluded if he thinks that Poilievre can change.
Instead of doing anything that remotely resembles the politics of Donald Trump that brutally divided America, Mr. Poilievre should be advocating a conservatism that unites. He should be about new politics, and he should have some dignity, imagination, humility.
When it should be clear that Poilievre is too far down Crazy Road to change, and is slowly but surely losing his marbles.
I don't know what brought him to this point. Did being abandoned by both his parents scar him in some dreadful way? Does bullying others, especially women, give him some kind of perverted thrill?
Does he have some kind of marital problems?
Is a sordid bank scandal in Venezuela keeping him awake at night?
Is he afraid that a public inquiry into foreign interference might expose him as a Russian convoy stooge?
As well as explain why he is refusing to get a security clearance.
There are so many questions, and so few answers.
But at least two things are for sure:
One, the more pressure we bring to bear on that grubby little hate monger the sooner he will crack.
And two, try as he might, he will NEVER be Prime Minister...
No comments:
Post a Comment