The Unravelling of the Con Fascist Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has been laughing a lot recently. Or in his case opening his mouth and showing his teeth.
He's trying to soften his bestial Con image, but don't be fooled.
His hate mongering campaign to try to destroy Justin Trudeau continues, and is getting, even more desperate and dangerous.
For here he is using a Montreal smoked meat sandwich as a weapon to go after Trudeau...
A great small business closed and laid off its workers because of #JustinFlation.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 11, 2023
And out-of-touch Trudeau is just worried that he won’t be able to get his favourite sandwich. pic.twitter.com/DujeUSzzLo
Can you believe that? Which is of course not just insane, the product of a diseased mind, but is also totally ridiculous. Montrealers may passionately disagree over which restaurant makes, or made, the best smoked meat.
But the great majority of them agree on one thing: sleazy Pee Pee should NEVER be Prime Minister….
And really, who can blame them, and so many other Canadians? The other day, while heckling the Liberal minister Karina Gould, the ghastly Con demagogue was overheard screaming that Trudeau had set the wild fires in Alberta...
PP heckles, as she mentions the wildfires in Alberta, “started by your government” https://t.co/LxK54MNL0v pic.twitter.com/zGJi36tB2o— Devin's Separatist Hat (@DevinShat) May 13, 2023
And if that wasn't disturbing enough, while in that same fevered state Poilievre also went on to claim that the Prime Minister was also KILLING Canadians by supporting safe injection clinics.
Which can only further inflame some of his bestial supporters who spend their grubby lives dreaming of hurting and killing Trudeau….
And can also make us wonder to what other dark place might the rage farmer Poilievre and his ugly Trump Cons take us?
Or whether his pathological hatred for Justin Trudeau is now out of control.
For it should be clear by now that Poilievre isn’t playing with a full deck.
Despite his increasingly kooky behaviour, some of the Con media been actually promoting the grotesque idea that he is ready to be Prime Minister…
Which tells us all we need to know about the dilapidated state of our shabby Con media. They too must be desperate.
Stamp 'em out!— SLACKART (@aimclick2create) April 21, 2023
FASCISTS AT WORK#PierrePoilievreIsAFascist #PierrePoilievreIsGovernmentFunded #PierrePoilievreIsALiar #PierrePoilievreIsAbsurd pic.twitter.com/a5IC8MdOxN
