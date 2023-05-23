Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Unravelling of the Con Fascist Pierre Poilievre


Pierre Poilievre has been laughing a lot recently. Or in his case opening his mouth and showing his teeth.

He's trying to soften his bestial Con image, but don't be fooled.

His hate mongering campaign to try to destroy Justin Trudeau continues, and is getting, even more desperate and dangerous.

For here he is using a Montreal smoked meat sandwich as a weapon to go after Trudeau... 

Can you believe that? Which is of course not just insane, the product of a diseased mind, but is also totally ridiculous. Montrealers may passionately disagree over which restaurant makes, or made, the best smoked meat.

But the great majority of them agree on one thing: sleazy Pee Pee should NEVER be Prime Minister….


And really, who can blame them, and so many other Canadians? The other day, while heckling the Liberal minister Karina Gould, the ghastly Con demagogue was overheard screaming that Trudeau had set the wild fires in Alberta...

And if that wasn't disturbing enough, while in that same fevered state Poilievre also went on to claim that the Prime Minister was also KILLING Canadians by supporting safe injection clinics.

Which can only further inflame some of his bestial supporters who spend their grubby lives dreaming of hurting and killing Trudeau….

And can also make us wonder to what other dark place might the rage farmer Poilievre and his ugly Trump Cons take us?

Or whether his pathological hatred for Justin Trudeau is now out of control.


For it should be clear by now that Poilievre isn’t playing with a full deck.

Despite his increasingly kooky behaviour, some of the Con media  been actually promoting the grotesque idea that he is ready to be Prime Minister…

Which tells us all we need to know about the dilapidated state of our shabby Con media. They too must be desperate.


And this is nothing less than criminal...


I must admit it's depressing to see so many Canadian newspapers and television stations spewing out Con propaganda, all trying to make Canada look broken, as the shabby Con artist and Bitcoin hustler Poilievre would have us believe.

When Canada is definitely not broken. It's one of the most successful countries on earth.

But there is some good news. Even some in the Con media are starting to wonder whether Poilievre is a serious candidate for Prime Minister.



And despite all their sleazy behaviour and rabid hate mongering, according to this latest Abacus poll, the Cons aren't going anywhere in a hurry.


Of course, I'm disappointed to see how many Canadians still support Poilievre, and don't seem to care about Poilievre's debasing of our democracy, and his threats to eviscerate our hospitals, slash social services for parents, the old and the vulnerable, and end the war on climate change, etc etc.

But that almost certainly won't last.

For the deranged demagogue is now also threatening to ignore the constitution and turn Canada into a prison state. And that should get the attention of many Canadians even if they are the dumbest of the freedumbers. (OK maybe not them.)

As more and more Canadians are rising to the challenge to stop him...

For they know a fascist clown when they see one.

They know what he would do to this country if he ever got a chance.

And they will make sure that he will NEVER be Prime Minister...

