Will Danielle Smith Help Destroy Pierre Poilievre?

I couldn't stay up to watch the coronation of the mad Con Queen Danielle Smith. I already knew that in a backward bigot province like Alberta she couldn't lose.
And I didn't have the time wait for the rubes to learn how to count the ballots, and make it official.
And of course, the idea of watching that kooky right-winger celebrate a mandate to try to bury her province and this country made me feel like vomiting.
But I did have one big consolation, I knew that Pierre Poilievre probably wasn't feeling that great either.
Despite Trudeau's tactical mastery, the political landscape is not entirely skewed. The Conservative Party can reclaim lost ground by adopting a moderate stance that appeals to the wider populace, thus averting the risk of alienation by excessive right-wing populism. The Party needs to align its interests with those of the moderates, thereby mitigating any potential damage from Smith's verbal misfires.
But most people who have watched Poilievre know that he's as kooky as Smith, and that there is no chance that he can be repurposed as a moderate.
Not when he's still pumping out disgusting videos. Digging up a long debunked story to accuse Justin Trudeau of having left a job as a teacher twenty years ago because of a sexual scandal.
Another day on Toronto transit after 8 years of Justin Trudeau.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 31, 2023
#CrimeChaosDrugsDisorder pic.twitter.com/qZMzKJsB4a
And is yet another reason Poilievre is unfit to be Prime Minister.
But the good news is that despite gargling all that hate mongering bile, he's still going nowhere ....
And even some in the Con media are having second thoughts.
In the Toronto Star this weekend Chantal Hebert writes that Poilievre is wasting a chance to be Prime Minister.
At a time in the federal cycle when a critical mass of Canadians normally craves change, Poilievre is so far failing to convince swing voters that he amounts to an acceptable alternative. With little or no help from the Liberals, the Conservative leader has been hard at work branding himself — and, by association, his party — as a destructive force in federal politics rather than a constructive force for a better good.
Opportunities to showcase himself as prime ministerial have come and gone, every one of them sacrificed on the altar of virulent partisanship.
And who can be surprised? After 18 years as an MP he has left a slime trail as far as the eye can see, or the nose can smell.
Had our shabby Con media examined his sordid record, and denounced his many lies, instead of blowing him like a balloon, they could have warned more Canadians about the man who would be Prime Minister.
And maybe even some of his dumbest supporters would have realized what a terrible mistake they have made...
They thought they were getting a shiny new Harper, only to open the box and find another grubby monster ready to take them all down with him.
A Con monster so dumb he is his own worst enemy...
Fortunately, decent Canadians are picking up the slack and spreading the word about what Poilievre would do to this country and its values.
Progressives will have to do a lot more to make sure that perverted fascist is totally destroyed.
But try as he might, that ugly little man will NEVER be Prime Minister…
